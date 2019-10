Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) warms up during pregame prior to playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, September 12, 2019. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers scored on their opening drive Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey tried to hurdle a defender and was flipped onto his back.

Watch the play below.