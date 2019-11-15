Panthers scouting report: Injury-riddled Falcons present an opportunity for Carolina

A scouting report on the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons, who meet Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers look to end a three-game losing streak to the Falcons.

When the Panthers pass the ball

Quarterback Kyle Allen is coming off a career-high passing performance after putting up 307 yards on the Packers on Nov. 10. Wide receiver DJ Moore also had his second straight 100-yard receiving game and Carolina was able to string together some nice plays. There is no reason to believe that the Panthers shouldn’t be able to keep that going against the Falcons, who have allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game (260.8).

Allen did have a bad interception and a fumble in the loss to Green Bay, but he will have an opportunity to end his three-game interception streak Sunday. The Falcons have had two interceptions this year, the fewest in the league. The defense will have some fresh help, however, as cornerback Desmond Trufant is expected to play after missing four games due to a toe injury.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Panthers run the ball …

Last Sunday, the Falcons held the Saints to a season-low 52 rushing yards, but overall this season have allowed 111 rushing yards per game (13th). However, they only allow 3.8 yards per attempt (26th). But this is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey we’re talking about here. He leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (109.9) and is tied with Packers running back Aaron Jones for the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL (11). McCaffrey has rushed for more than 100 yards in six games. There’s no reason to believe he won’t have a big day.

It will be interesting to see how the offensive line looks against Atlanta. Greg Little will likely start at left tackle with Dennis Daley doubtful for the game with a groin injury. Little has played in two games this season, but was cleared from the concussion protocol this week.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Falcons pass the ball

Neither team will be at full strength in this area. The Falcons will be without tight end Austin Hooper, their receptions (56) and receiving touchdown (six) leader who is out with an MCL sprain. The Panthers will be without defensive back Ross Cockrell (quad), who has played a big role in a variety of positions in the secondary.

Cornerback Donte Jackson is questionable with a hip injury, but coach Ron Rivera felt good about him for Sunday. While this hasn’t been a good season for the Falcons, they still have wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Atlanta has the second-most passing yards per game (behind the Chiefs). Even though the Falcons have been down a lot in games, they’ve still averaged 300.9 passing yards per game and have the fourth-most passing touchdowns (19).

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has been on fire in his last eight games against Carolina. He has thrown 15 touchdowns, completed 70.1 percent of his passes and averaged nine yards per attempt. The Panthers have allowed 226.8 passing yards per game this season and lead the NFL with 36 sacks. Having cornerback James Bradberry back to cover Jones will be big. This one is close, but we’ll give to the Panthers because of Hooper being out.

Advantage: Panthers

When the Falcons run the ball

Can neither team have the advantage here? The Falcons will be without running back Devonta Freeman and the Panthers have had plenty of issues against the run this year, especially in the past three weeks. Over that stretch, the Panthers have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (172, behind the Patriots). They have also given up 10 rushing touchdowns, the most in the NFL.

It hasn’t been pretty, especially against the Packers when Carolina allowed running back Aaron Jones to score three rushing touchdowns and pick up 93 yards on the ground. The Falcons will be without Freeman and their second-leading rusher Ito Smith (injured reserve), meaning Brian Hill, who rushed for over 100 yards against the Panthers last year, will get the start. The Panthers will be better this week, but they need to show it on the field.

Advantage: Falcons

Special teams

The Falcons are on their second kicker of the season -- Younghoe Koo -- after Matt Bryant was released. Koo has played in just one game this season after spending time in the Alliance of American Football. He was named NFC special teams player of the week after he made all four of his field goals attempts and two extra points in Atlanta’s 26-9 win over New Orleans. But Carolina’s Joey Slye is coming off of a strong game of his own, making a 50-yard field goal in the snow and wind at Lambeau Field. Consistency in a field goal kicker wins out.

Advantage: Panthers

Coaching

At times this year it has felt like Atlanta’s Dan Quinn has been coaching for his job. The Falcons got off to a 1-7 start, but did have an impressive bounce-back performance in the win in New Orleans. But this is still a Falcons team that has underperformed and the Panthers showed resilience in the loss to the Packers, especially on the final drive.

Advantage: Panthers

Prediction

The Panthers should win easily and can’t afford to lose this game. McCaffrey should once again have a big performance at home and the defense will catch a bit of a break with Freeman and Hooper being out. With the Falcons defense struggling to get turnovers, Allen will have fewer mistakes than last week and the Panthers will break their three-game losing streak to Atlanta.

Panthers 30, Falcons 17

Falcons at Panthers

When: 1 p.m., Sunday

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Watch: Fox