Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals injury update and scouting report for Week 4

The Carolina Panthers were able to break through and pick up their first win of the season last week against the Los Angeles Chargers after struggling to generate any defensive pressure in their first two games.

After noticing a lack of cohesion, Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas recommended a team meeting. That’s where players shared personal stories to get to know each other. The results were four forced turnovers and a 21-16 win last week.

While the Panthers played their best game, Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) presents different challenges. Last week, the Panthers faced a rookie quarterback in Justin Herbert and took advantage. This week, though, they’ll face quarterback Kyler Murray, who in a few years has a chance to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL.

Not to mention, he has two future Hall of Fame wide receivers on his team in Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins.

Can Carolina replicate what made the team successful in Week 3 and pick up their second consecutive win?

Let’s break it down:

When the Panthers have the ball ...

This will be the second week the Panthers are without Christian McCaffrey, their top weapon. Running back Mike Davis, who was filling in for McCaffrey, wasn’t bad last week. He rushed for 46 yards on 13 carries and also had 45 yards receiving and a touchdown.

“When the ball is in his hands, good things happen,” Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady of Davis. “I think some of the runs, we have to execute a little better, but obviously I was pleased when the ball was in his hands. He had a couple tough runs.”

He’ll likely have to be more effective in the running game for the Panthers to have success. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will also need to be more effective.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

The Panthers were 6-of-6 in red zone opportunities against the Chargers. However, five of those scores were from field goals, leaving a number of points on the board. They were also 2-of-10 on third-down conversions, which Panthers coach Matt Rhule said made worse their struggles in the red zone.

The Cardinals’ defense is stingy. They rank in the top 10 in most defensive statistical categories, including yards per game allowed, points allowed and passing yards allowed per game.

However, they rank among the bottom of NFL teams in creating turnovers, which the Panthers struggled at. The Cardinals have only two takeaways, both fumble recoveries. If the Panthers can take care of the football, they have a better chance.

Edge: Cardinals.

When the Cardinals have the ball ...

While the Panthers’ defense is improving and played their best game last week, the Cardinals still boast weapons on offense that can make for long nights for opposing teams.

Hopkins leads the NFL in receptions (32) and yards receiving (352) through three games. Murray will go to Hopkins early and often. Few teams are able to slow him down.

“An absolutely dynamic player, down the field, underneath, fantastic football player,” Rhule said Friday. “He’s such a competitor. I have the utmost respect for him.”

It will be imperative for Douglas and Donte Jackson to contain him, perhaps similarly to how Carolina did in 2019. The Panthers held Hopkins to five catches and 41 yards receiving when he was with the Texans.

That led to an epic, detailed explanation from quarterback Deshaun Watson on how the Panthers were able to slow the Texans passing attack.

Deshaun Watson explains Carolina's defense in 66 seconds. pic.twitter.com/8Fn4OAKHk3 — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 29, 2019

While Hopkins is hands down Murray’s primary go-to target. He does a have deep threat in Andy Isabella, who has six catches for 114 yards receiving and two touchdowns. And then there’s Fitzgerald. Despite being past his prime, he’s still someone you cannot count out.

Murray’s arm isn’t the only thing that makes him dangerous. He has four touchdowns rushing to go along with his four passing scores.

“When you play the Cardinals, you have your hands full defensively,” Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said.

The Panthers will have to create turnovers and get off the field on third down. It was something the Lions did against the Cardinals last week. Murray threw three interceptions in the 26-23 loss.

The turnover battle gives the Panthers the best chance.

Edge: Cardinals

When they kick

Kicker Joey Slye was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal kicks last week in the Panthers-Chargers game. He’s 9-for-9 on the season and 3-of-5 on extra points.

And punter Joe Charlton had a great punt late in the fourth quarter of last week’s game that landed at the 1-yard-line, and it helped the Panthers hold on for the win.

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez, meanwhile, is 5-of-7 on field-goal attempts. Punter Andy Lee is averaging 48 yards per punt, and has three that have been downed inside the 20.

Carolina-Arizona score prediction

I think the Carolina defense will continue to get better as the season progresses, as long as they remain healthy. Veteran cornerback Eli Apple is expected to return soon. Kawann Short has been a full participant in practice this week, and the Panthers are finally getting pressure, which is leading to turnovers.

However, Murray’s dual-threat ability, coupled with Hopkins being who he is, gives me pause. Murray can take a play that looks like nothing and turn it into a huge gain. And that is a test this Panthers defense has not faced yet.

The key for the Panthers will be getting pressure and creating turnovers. But I’m not sure that will happen.

The pick: Cardinals 27, Panthers 26

Injury report

Panthers: LT Russell Okung (Groin) QUESTIONABLE, OG Dennis Daley (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Cardinals: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) QUESTIONABLE, S Budda Baker (thumb) OUT, S Chris Banjo (hamstring) OUT, OLB Devon Kennard (calf) QUESTIONABLE, OL Mason Cole (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE, OLB Dennis Gardeck (foot) QUESTIONABLE, WR Chris Kirk (groin) QUESTIONABLE, ILB Tanner Vallejo (illness) QUESTIONABLE, CB Dre Kirkpatrick (head) QUESTIONABLE.