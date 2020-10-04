Grading the Carolina Panthers in Sunday’s win over Arizona Cardinals

The expectations for the Panthers this season weren’t high. But after Sunday’s game, this doesn’t look like a team trying to tank for the No. 1 draft pick.

Carolina outplayed the Arizona Cardinals on both sides of the ball and pulled off a 31-21 win Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

After an average offensive performance last week against the Chargers, the Panthers were much better Sunday, scoring a touchdown on four of its six red zone opportunities. Their defense was also good, forcing a turnover and getting pressure on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Panthers are 2-2 on the season. Here are the grades from Sunday:

Passing offense

B: For the most part, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was efficient in the passing game. He had a good connection with Robby Anderson, who caught eight passes for 99 yards.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel also had a pretty good game, which included a spectacular catch over Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick for 24 yards. He finished with three catches for 51 yards.

But Bridgewater did overthrow some of his receivers. One overthrow in the second quarter resulted in an interception by Cardinals’ cornerback Patrick Peterson. Fortunately for the Panthers, none of those mistakes really cost them.

Bridgewater finished 26-of-37 passing for 276 yards, two touchdowns and the interception. The offensive line played well. Bridgwater was not sacked, and left tackle Greg Little, who was filling in for Russell Okung, punished Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson, on a screen play to get Robby Anderson free.

Rushing offense

A-minus: The Panthers were most effective in the running game Sunday, which is why their passing offense was able to have success. Mike Davis finished with 84 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown.

The Cardinals had trouble bringing him down, and he often made what should have been a short gain into a bigger one.

Backup Reggie Bonnafon finished 10 carries for 53 yards rushing. Even Bridgewater got into the mix with 32 yards on six carries, including an 18-yard scramble for a touchdown.

And this was without their best player, Christian McCaffrey.

Mike Davis running like a bull!!! #KeepPounding — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) October 4, 2020

Passing defense

B-minus: Starting cornerback Donte Jackson re-injured his toe in the first half. Cornerback Eli Apple injured his hamstring before getting into the game. All things considered, the Panthers weren’t bad. Kyler Murray had his moments in the passing game. He threw for three touchdowns but not many yards.

And the Panthers defensive line got constant pressure on him. Rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos recorded a strip sack, which was recovered by Tre Boston in the third quarter.

The Panthers also held All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in check. He entered Week 4 with the most receptions and yards in the league, but finished with 41 yards receiving and seven catches.

For most of the game, the Panthers were able to contain Murray in the pocket. But he broke free for a 49-yard scramble, which led to a passing touchdown.

Murray finished 24-of-31 passing for 133 yards and the three touchdowns.

Rushing defense

B-minus: Except for the 49-yard scramble by Murray, the Panthers kept the Cardinals running game in check. They didn’t give up any rushing touchdowns and prevented starter Kenyan Drake from recording any long runs. Drake finished with 35 yards rushing on 13 carries.

After giving up seven rushing touchdowns through the first three games, the Panthers’ rushing defense was stout Sunday.

Special teams

C: The specials teams had its struggles. While Joey Slye was 4-of-4 on extra point attempts, he missed a 42-yard field goal. He finished 1-of-2 on field goal attempts.

Return man Pharoh Cooper didn’t have a particularly big game, nor did Joe Charlton, who only had to punt once.

Coaching

B: The Panthers called a good game. A rush by Bridgewater in the first quarter on fourth-and-2 worked to perfection and caught the Cardinals off guard.

The defense surprised Murray early in the first half. He often looked rattled.

But there was a lack of discipline on both sides of the ball. The Panthers had 10 penalties for 72 yards. Those penalties extended defensive drives and stalled offensive drives.