A strange 2020 gets stranger — Panthers are 0-2 with McCaffrey and 2-0 without him

As weird as it sounds, after the Carolina Panthers blasted Arizona, 31-21, on Sunday, the Panthers are now 0-2 with Christian McCaffrey in the lineup in 2020 and 2-0 without him.

It’s not because McCaffrey played badly. The Panthers’ franchise running back scored four touchdowns in those first two games that the Panthers lost.

It’s because the rest of the Panthers started playing better at the same time McCaffrey got hurt. McCaffrey is still on injured reserve and out with his high ankle sprain for at least one more game — the Panthers’ road trip to Atlanta (0-3) on Oct. 11.

Carolina had lost 10 straight games over two seasons until they beat the L.A. Chargers last week and then hammered Arizona on Sunday in a game they led most of the way by at least 14 points. One big reason why the Panthers have won without McCaffrey: running back Mike Davis.

Davis had his second strong game in a row against Arizona, with 111 total yards. He also scored a touchdown for the second consecutive Sunday. Davis undoubtedly has to keep getting playing time even when McCaffrey returns — he’s been excellent. And third-string tailback Reggie Bonnafon — who had 53 rushing yards and scored on a 3-yard pass — was also effective Sunday.

▪ In past years, if the Panthers ever had only an announced crowd of 5,120 people in the stands, I would have made fun of that small number of fans.

Not in 2020. On a 68-degree and sunny October afternoon in Charlotte, it was great to see anyone in Bank of America Stadium at all. The first three Carolina games this season had been played in front of empty stands due to COVID-19.

But new N.C. guidelines allowed the stadium to have up to 7 percent of its full capacity Sunday. And those who came — paying at least $135 per seat to sit in the lower bowl — got a surprisingly good show.

▪ Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater outplayed Arizona star Kyler Murray. Bridgewater threw for two TDs and ran for another on a dazzling 18-yard scamper. It was Bridgewater’s first TD run in almost five years. Murray threw for three TDs, but had only 133 yards passing as Carolina snuffed out almost every long ball Murray tried.

▪ I really liked Matt Rhule going for a fourth-and-2 from the Arizona 41 on Carolina’s first drive. Playing Rhule Roulette worked — Bridgewater ran for 6 yards on a naked bootleg, and the Panthers scored on the drive.

▪ Best wishes to New England quarterback Cam Newton, who will miss this week’s game against Kansas City due to COVID-19.

▪ One tradition I do miss from the Newton days in Carolina: the “Sunday giveaway” of touchdown footballs to kids in the stands. It’s harder now, obviously, because the first 8-10 rows are blocked off everywhere in Bank of America Stadium due to COVID-19. But it could still be done — just point at a kid, call that child down a few rows, and then pitch it gently.

▪ And while I’m at it about football griping: If a kick goes into the stands, a fan should be able to keep that ball, like in baseball.

On Joey Slye’s third extra point for Carolina, the ball missed the netting and ended up in the arms of a little boy. But the men on the field kept insisting for him to throw the ball back, which he finally did, taking a couple of tries to get it there. I know the guys on the field are told to do that for some reason, but that’s ridiculous. Kids — or adults — should be able to keep any footballs that go into the stands.

▪ Slye had made 16 consecutive field goals for the Panthers over two seasons before finally missing a 42-yarder wide right in the fourth quarter.