The Panthers were dominant in first half vs. Cardinals. Here’s what has gone right

The Panthers were nearly perfect in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, scoring on both drives, while keeping the Arizona Cardinals out of the end zone. The Panthers lead at halftime 21-7.

Carolina has 236 yards of offense, compared to only 94 for Arizona.

The Panthers will receive the ball at halftime.

Here’s what’s gone right for the Panthers:

Kyler Murray’s inaccuracy

Murray, the Cardinals’ quarterback and last year’s No. 1 overall pick, wasn’t good early. He overthrew wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on what potentially would have been a big gain. No one was near Fitzgerald. On the Cardinals’ second drive, Murray overthrew wide receiver Andy Isabella streaking on a go-route. Isabella had about two steps on Panthers cornerback Corn Elder.

Murray did play better in the second quarter. He threw a touchdown to tight end Jordan Thomas to give the Cardinals their first score.

Panthers run defense

The Panthers struggled in their first two games at stopping the run, played better in Week 3, and are having another good game this week.

The Cardinals have 40 yards on 12 carries and no touchdowns. The defensive line and linebackers have done a good job of tackling in space and preventing big runs. Murray has not busted a big run yet. The Panthers are using a spy, mostly Jeremy Chinn, to keep him in the pocket.

Red-zone efficiency

The Panthers scored a touchdown only once out of six tries last week when reaching the red zone. In the first half against the Cardinals, they were 3-of-3. Red-zone efficiency was something the Panthers addressed in practice this week. They knew they had to be better in the running game.

And Mike Davis and Teddy Bridgewater handled business. One of the touchdowns was an 18-yard scramble by Bridgewater.

There were no points left on the board, and the Panthers took a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Other Panthers notes

Cornerback Eli Apple, who was recently activated from the injured reserve, was active for Sunday’s game, but ruled out in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. ... Cornerback Donte Jackson re-injured his toe in the second quarter and has not returned. He is probable to return.