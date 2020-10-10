Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons injury update and scouting report for Week 5

The outcome of Sunday’s game between the Panthers and Falcons will have repercussions. More than just your average Week 5 division matchup.

With a win against the Falcons, the Panthers will be tied for the lead in the NFC South with more than a quarter of football in the books. The team will have won three straight without starting running back Christian McCaffrey and have started out the season on a much better note than many expected.

A loss for the Panthers wouldn’t be horrific, but it is never ideal to lose to a winless team that has a head coach in danger of losing his job.

The Falcons desperately need a win to prevent starting 2020 with an 0-5 record, which would be the first time the franchise has done so since 1997. A win, on the other hand, would get Atlanta moving in the right direction after a rough start to the season, including the variety of injuries the team has already dealt with.

The Panthers certainly will have a chance to come away with the franchise’s first win in Atlanta since 2014, but they are facing an angry Falcons team. Buckle up.

Let’s breakdown the matchup.

WHEN THE PANTHERS HAVE THE BALL ...

The running back situation isn’t great. Practice squad running back Reggie Bonnafon was placed on the practice squad injured reserve this week and the team is now without McCaffrey and Bonnafon for this week’s game in Atlanta.

Mike Davis has been playing well as the starter in McCaffrey’s place the last two games. This season, he is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 7 yards per reception.

But it’s the Falcons’ pass defense that the Panthers will look to attack. Atlanta has dealt with several injuries in the secondary, but the team is expected to get rookie corner A.J. Terrell back after he was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

The Falcons have given up the second-most passing yards per game in the NFL (341.5) and the most touchdown passes (13). They are also allowing 34.5 points per game, second-most in the league.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers will have a huge opportunity through the air, but that will start with protecting the quarterback. In the Panthers’ last eight losses to the Falcons, they have given up an average of 2.6 sacks per game. Outside of giving up five sacks in Tampa, the offensive line has protected the quarterback well. The Panthers will receive a boost in that area with left tackle Russell Okung (groin) likely to return this week.

Bridgewater is third in the league with a completion percentage of 73% and has shown a strong early connection with wide receiver Robby Anderson, who is averaging 94.3 yards per game.

Wide receivers DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel could have more opportunities with a portion of the attention from the Falcons’ defense likely going to stopping Anderson. The Panthers’ offense has shown improvement each week and is set up to thrive against a depleted defense.

Edge: Panthers

WHEN THE FALCONS HAVE THE BALL ...

Matt Ryan is still the Falcons’ quarterback and he’s led the offense to 294.3 passing yards per game (fifth-most in the NFL). In his career against the Panthers, Ryan has thrown 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with an average completion percentage of 65.8%.

He has had plenty of success against the Panthers in the past, but it is important to keep in mind that is a new defense with a plenty of faces on it that Ryan is not used to seeing.

Atlanta could be without wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), who is questionable, but wide receiver Calvin Ridley has caught a touchdown pass in all four of his career games against Carolina.

The Panthers’ defense looked improved last week, holding the Cardinals to a season-low 262 yards and sustaining pressure more effectively, especially defensive end Brian Burns. But the Panthers still have just three sacks this season, fewest in the league. Pressuring Ryan early and making him uncomfortable throughout the game will be a key.

“(Ryan) knows exactly what’s going on out there,” defensive coordinator Phil Snow said Thursday. “If you don’t pressure him, you’re not gonna have much success against him.”

Keep an eye on running back Todd Gurley as well. He has four rushing touchdowns this season, and the Panthers have given up seven rushing touchdowns this season (tied for second-most in the league).

Edge: Falcons

WHEN THEY KICK

Second-year kicker Joey Slye has had a good start to the season overall, but missed his first field goal of the season last week, ending a streak of 16 straight makes. Slye has missed two extra-point attempts, including one that was blocked. He’s proven to be reliable thus far.

On the Falcons’ side of things, kicker Younghoe Koo (groin) is expected back from injury this week. Koo has also missed just one field goal this season (8 of 9) and two PATs of his own.

With two kickers with similar starts to the year, it will be interesting to see if any inconsistencies emerge Sunday.

PANTHERS-FALCONS SCORE PREDICTION

The Falcons are a desperate team and need a win. But the Panthers are getting healthy — outside of the running back position — at the right time. The only player on the active roster that will be unavailable due to injury is cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring).

Last week against the Cardinals, the Panthers proved that they could be competitive and get contributions from a variety of players. The defense continues to improve and Bridgewater will be able to take advantage of the opportunity that the Falcons’ defense presents. A big game will be needed from Davis and the wide receiving corps, but it will be just enough to hand Atlanta a fifth loss.

Panthers 27, Falcons 24

INJURY REPORT

Panthers: CB Eli Apple (hamstring) OUT

Falcons: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE, S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) OUT