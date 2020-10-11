Will the Panthers beat the Falcons? Here are predictions from national experts.

Tampa Bay’s Thursday night loss to Chicago gives Carolina a chance to tie for first place in the NFC South.

The Panthers (2-2) play at Atlanta Sunday, and a win will put Carolina at the top of the standings with the Buccaneers, who are 3-2.

Carolina is a 2-point underdog.

Can the Panthers, who are on a two-game win streak, beat the Falcons? Here’s what NFL experts are saying:

▪ Gregg Rosenthal says Carolina 27, Atlanta 24.

He wrote: “If Matt Rhule goes into Atlanta and wins with Teddy Bridgewater on pace for 4,500-plus passing yards, Robby Anderson on pace for 1,500-plus receiving yards and Mike Davis capably replacing Christian McCaffrey, it’s hard not to see the result as a pure reflection of coaching.”

▪ Six of the nine ESPN experts like Rhule and the Panthers.

▪ Only one of the five Sports Illustrated “Monday Morning Quarterbacks” — Jenny Vrentas — picked the Panthers to win.

▪ CBS Sports’ Will Brinson likes Carolina by three, 31-28. He wrote: “I fully understand why the Falcons are favored here. They’re at home, they’re desperate, they have a good offense (we’ve been told) and, uh, that’s it? The Panthers are just playing better football right now. Carolina’s defense has multiple rookies making major impacts and might just be better than what the Falcons are trotting out.”

▪ The Sporting News likes the Falcons 34-31. Three of five experts from the Bleacher Report are going with the Panthers. Four of the seven USA Today experts are picking Atlanta.

▪ The two Pro Football Talk analysts were split. Michael Davis Smith thinks Atlanta will win 23-20. He said: “The Falcons will get their first win of the season against a Panthers team that has been playing well but still has a lot of holes on the roster.”

Mike Florio likes the Panthers 27-17: “I believe in the Panthers. I don’t believe in the Falcons. And I believe that Dan Quinn will soon be watching games from home.”

Panthers at Falcons

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Watch: FOX