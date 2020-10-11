How a bad mistake by Panthers’ safety Juston Burris led to a game-saving interception

Juston Burris was steaming.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had just sacked Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the second quarter, jarring the ball loose. And as it rolled and bounced on the ground, Burris had a chance to pick it up with nothing but the end zone in front of him.

But he didn’t.

Moments later, a Falcons player recovered it to save what would have either a Panthers touchdown, or short field position.

When Burris got back to the sidelines, he took responsibility for the mistake. His teammates and coaches told him to get over the mistake and move on.

But in the locker room at halftime, Burris promised them that he was going to make up for it. He told them, he’d get a pick.

“I just had to let it go,” Burris said after the game.

Two quarters later, in the fourth, Burris delivered on that promise.

On third-and-4, with about nine minutes left, Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage appeared to be trying to run a post route to the end zone. Burris lined up opposite of Gage and jammed him at the line of scrimmage. He stayed in front of him throughout whole route. And when Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw the pass to Gage, which was slightly off target, Burris was there to intercept the pass and saved what would have been a game-tying touchdown.

While the ball was in the air, Burris said he was thinking “be a playmaker, be a thief.”

“That’s what we do,” Burris said.

Before the interception, the Panthers led 20-13, but the Falcons had the momentum. They were in the process of a nine-play drive that started on their own 24-yard line and traveled 67 yards down field. At that point, they were 9 yards from tying the score.

“I mean they had turned the tide of the game in terms of we were wearing down, they were moving the ball,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “Again, JB (Juston Burris), that was a tremendous play.”

But the turnover changed everything.

“He stepped up big for us and he was a man of his word, and we trusted him,” Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said, “and he got a stop for us in the red zone.”

“That was a huge game-changing play.”

After the interception, the Panthers received possession at the 20-yard line. Fourteen plays and 7 1/2 minutes later, kicker Joey Slye added a field goal to put the Panthers up 23-13 with 1:11 remaining. The game was finally out of reach.

The final score read 23-16, and the Panthers picked up their third consecutive win. The Panthers’ win on Sunday, coupled with a loss by the Buccaneers (3-2) on Thursday, put the two teams in a tie for first place in the NFC South. The Panthers face the New Orleans Saints (2-2), who play on Monday night, next week.

Though Burris has been praised by his coach in the past, he hadn’t received much attention this season. He has played well but hadn’t stood out necessarily. That’s not a bad thing either. He’s also not making many mistakes, aside from not picking up the fumble.

In reference to that play, Burris said he just didn’t get his hands under it.

But the interception made up for it and shows why the Panthers were confident in signing and starting the Raleigh native and former N.C. State safety this season.

Burris’ interception was the only turnover the Panthers forced on Sunday, and it happened right on time. This was also the third consecutive game where the Panthers have forced a turnover and won the turnover battle. It isn’t a coincidence that the Panthers have won all three games.

In those three games, the Panthers have given up 16 points, 21 points and 16 points, and have been stingy against the pass.

Burris, who also finished with three tackles and a pass deflection, said he’s keeping the ball he intercepted and plans to put it on a mantel.

“That would have hurt to not get that first play and not get the win,” Burris said.

Fortunately for Burris and the Panthers, he kept his promise.

