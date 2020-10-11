Could these Carolina Panthers — who just won again — actually make the playoffs?

The Carolina Panthers, somehow, are tied for first in the NFC South after Sunday’s 23-16 win over Atlanta.

The Panthers have won three straight games — all without Christian McCaffrey — and are tied at 3-2 with Tampa Bay atop the division. If New Orleans (2-2) wins Monday night, it will be a three-way tie.

Maybe it’s fool’s gold, but it sure hasn’t felt like it the past three weeks. Carolina went down to its personal house of horrors in Atlanta on Sunday and won in a place it hardly ever wins. The Panthers were 6-19 in Atlanta until Sunday.

In a larger sense, no one expected this. The Panthers were generally picked to go somewhere between 3-13 and 6-10 this season — I tabbed them for 4-12 before the season began.

But they have played better on both the offensive and defensive lines, gotten strong play from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and backup tailback Mike Davis and, obviously, have bought into the philosophy of new coach Matt Rhule and his staff.

So here’s something you may not have paid much attention to when it happened, but six months ago, the NFL increased the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams for 2020. In other words, seven of the NFC’s 16 teams will make the playoffs, instead of the usual six.

The Panthers right now are actually in contention for one of those spots. It’s too early to talk playoffs in any real sense, but the fact that Carolina has a winning record right now is amazing.

Some notes from Sunday:

▪ Block of the day: Wide receiver Curtis Samuel’s downfield block on DJ Moore’s 57-yard TD ensured that no one was going to catch Moore.

▪ Versatility of the day: Samuel also had three third-down catches on the same drive and took some snaps at tailback, spelling Mike Davis. His best run came on a third-and-2 in the fourth quarter, when he broke two tackles on a 17-yard gain.

▪ Moore had that 57-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but he could have had another long one. A coverage miscue by the Falcons left Moore all alone on the left side early in the fourth quarter on what could have been a 75-yard TD. But Bridgewater, under pressure and looking right all the way, never saw him. In general, though, Bridgewater was tremendous.

▪ I know the Panthers, like all NFL teams, practice the “scoop and score” on defense all the time. But safety Juston Burris went for that play instead of simply falling on a Matt Ryan fumble in the second quarter and, as so often happens, he missed the ball entirely and Atlanta recovered. Burris more than made up for it in the fourth quarter, though, with an end-zone interception of Ryan on third-and-4 from the Carolina 5.

▪ Former star tight end Tony Gonzalez had some high praise for Robby Anderson at halftime on Fox Sports. “The best free-agent pickup so far to me is Robby Anderson,” Gonzalez said. “He has been an unbelievable upgrade for them in this offense.”

▪ The Falcons losing Julio Jones (hamstring) was a significant blow to their offense. Of course, the Panthers were also without McCaffrey.

▪ Anderson now has 99-plus yards in four of Carolina’s first five games this season. And on a team that employed Steve Smith for 13 years, Anderson has the most receptions through five games of any Panther in team history. He also grabbed the ball on Atlanta’s last-gasp onside kick to seal the game.