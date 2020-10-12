How good do national experts think the Panthers are? Matt Rhule ‘can flat out rebuild’

Like a lot of national media analysts, former ESPN studio host Trey Wingo is surprised by the Carolina Panthers.

Expected to be in the hunt for the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft when the season started, Carolina is looking like a bona fide playoff contender. Sunday’s 23-16 win at Atlanta was the Panthers’ third straight and left Carolina tied with Tampa Bay (3-2) for first place in the NFC South (New Orleans is 2-2 and plays the 1-3 Chargers on Monday night).

Shortly after the Panthers’ game ended Sunday, Wingo took to Twitter to shower praise on Charlotte’s favorite football team.

“People will say it’s against the Falcons,” Wingo said, “but take note what Matt Rhule is doing in Carolina people. Working on a potential 3 game winning streak today...and hasn’t had his best player (running back Christian) McCaffrey for weeks. The man can flat out rebuild..and coach em up.”

And Wingo wasn’t the only one:

▪ Tony Dungy, NBC Sports: “Keep an eye on Carolina. They have been playing good fundamental football and doing it without Christian McCaffrey. Teddy Bridgewater has led them well and making the key plays in the clutch.”

▪ Geoff Schwartz, Fox Sports/Sirius XM: “Matt Rhule has done a heck of a job getting this team going.”

▪ Rich Eisen, NFL Network: “Don’t look now but the Panthers have won all 3 games without Christian McCaffrey and will finish Week 5 no worse than in a-first place tie in the NFC South.

▪ Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: “The Panthers are so fortunate to have Matt Rhule. Heck of a coach! I love his leadership, passion, intelligence & toughness. His team has taken on his identity.”

▪ Rodney Harrison, NBC Sports (talking on NBC’s Sunday Night pregame show): “Two guys I’m looking at are Mike Davis and Robby Anderson. These guys have been absolutely outstanding. (Anderson is) having a great year. When he was with the Jets, he was used primarily as a deep threat. But now he’s starting to become more of a complete wide receiver. People said he was afraid to come across the middle. He comes across the middle now, no problem. Mike Davis is giving them physicality. He’s done a wonderful job catching the ball out of the backfield. He runs tough between those tackles and he really sets the physical tone for that offense. Those two guys have been terrific.”

#Panthers signing Robby Anderson late in free agency has quietly turned out to be one of the best moves from this past offseason.



In 5 games:

• 47 targets

• 36 receptions [3rd in NFL]

• 489 receiving yards [3rd in NFL]

• 1 TD pic.twitter.com/Py4nS6jruz — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2020