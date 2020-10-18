Instant analysis: Sloppy Panthers had plenty of opportunities in loss to Bears

The Carolina Panthers entered Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears on a three-game winning streak. Without Christian McCaffrey, the offense was clicking. And the young defense was playing better than expected.

But against the Bears, the lingering issues that have chased the young Panthers through the first five weeks of the season — red zone offense, third down and penalties — were on full display.

Despite Chicago giving Carolina every opportunity to get back in the game, the Panthers’ inexperience and missing players against one of the league’s best defenses were too much to overcome in a 23-16 loss to the Bears at Bank of America Stadium to drop their record to 3-3.

“I really feel like we didn’t execute well today. We can sit here and point out red zone third down, not running the ball, me having to run, things like that. It just comes down to execution. And we didn’t execute well,” quarterabck Teddy Bridgewater said. “We didn’t play our best football. We have guys on this team who can make plays, guys who step up and make plays, and they’ve been making plays all year, we just didn’t execute well today. And when you play a good football team just the room and the margin of error is very thin. And I’m pretty sure we learned that today.”

The offense converted just 3-13 third downs — compared to the Bears’ 7-14— and went 1 of 3 in the red zone. Chicago came into the game leading the league in red zone touchdown percentage and that showed with the Panthers resorting to Joey Slye field goals from 20 and 21 yards in the first half.

Penalties were a big factor for both teams, combining for 18, including eight by the Panthers. On the Panthers’ only touchdown drive of the game (a 1-yard run by Mike Davis), they were assisted by 49 free yards of penalties on a 75-yard drive.

Bridgewater had his worst game of the season, completing 16-of-29 passes for 216 yards and two interceptions — on his first and final pass attempts.

After not allowing Bridgewater to get sacked in consecutive games coming into Week 6, the Panthers allowed four sacks Sunday. Drops occurred often, including by fullback Alex Armah and wide receiver DJ Moore, who had a mixed game leading the Panthers’ receivers with five receptions for 93 yards, but was targeted 11 times, including on the game-ending interception by DeAndre Houston-Carson.

I think from the very beginning, credit to Chicago, we were under duress, Teddy ran the ball more than I’ve seen him run the ball. He was having to extend plays with his feet. Their pressure gave us problems at times and (we) just could never quite get into sync,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “There were times we’re running routes and guys were not where they’re supposed to be, running the wrong route. So I just thought it was a global issue today offensively.”

Carolina’s miscues started on the first drive with the game, getting the Panthers off to the worst possible start. Tight end Chris Manhertz was called for a illegal double-team block on the opening kickoff. Then Panthers then lost yardage on their first two snaps, including a sack on Bridgewater that could have been called for a safety, before Tashaun Gipson picked him off on the next play, giving the Bears the ball at Carolina’s 7-yard line.

Just three plays later, Nick Foles found Cole Kmet in the end zone for the first points of the day.

In the first half, the Panthers ran 12 plays — outside of two successful field-goal attempts — inside the Bears’ 20-yard line, but only one went for more than five yards. That included the Panthers getting an additional opportunity when the Bears jumped offside on a fourth-down play to give the Panthers a first down at the Chicago 3-yard line. But they still settled for a 20-yard Slye field goal.

Davis fumbled for the first time this season — and the second time in his career — on the first drive of the third quarter, forced by Eddie Jackson, and on the following play Nick Foles threw an interception picked off by Jeremy Chinn (intended for wide receiver Demetrius Harris). Pressure by Panthers rookie Derrick Brown forced a bad throw by Foles.

The Panthers lost nine yards on the exchange of possessions, but at first seemed to capitalize, with Robby Anderson making an impressive 39-yard diving catch to get the offense past midfield. But Bridgewater then took a delay of game penalty and was sacked for the third time on the following play. The drive ended two plays later with a missed 54-yard field-goal attempt by Joey Slye.

Despite keeping it competitive late, the Panthers’ last two offensive drives ended in with Bridgewater overshooting an open Moore, one resulting in an incompletion and the other in a game-ending interception.

“We got to just execute better. Defense gave us a chance at the end of the game with a stop (and) we turn the ball over,” Bridgewater said. “Great football teams, they capitalize in those situations and they take advantage of it and we didn’t do that today.”

This is an instant analysis. For a full in-depth look at the Panthers’ loss to the Bears, check this story again at 6:15 p.m.