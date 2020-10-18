Panthers vs Bears live updates: Teddy Bridgewater’s first pass was picked, led to TD

Most NFL experts didn’t pick the Carolina Panthers to in a tie for first place in the NFC South five weeks into the season, but here they are riding a three-game winning stream into Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears (4-1).

The Panthers are without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for the fourth straight week. Rookie defender Yetur Gross-Matos was placed on injured reserve this past week, and defensive tackle Kawann Short will miss the rest of the season with shoulder surgery.

The Observer has five journalists inside Bank of America Stadium for Sunday’s game that could end up having playoff implications. Follow our in-game news and scoring updates here.

Slye FG: Bears, 7, Panthers 3

Following the Bears score, Carolina drove down the field, led by QB Teddy Bridgewater and RB Mike Davis, who played for Chicago last season. Bridgewater hit DJ Moore with a couple passes and the Panthers flew down the field.

The Carolina drive stalled on three downs inside the Bears’ 10, and Joey Slye hit a 21-yard field goal with 5:07 left in the first quarter.

Kmet TD: Bears 7, Panthers 0

The game didn’t start well for Carolina. After a sack on the Panthers first possession, Carolina QB Teddy Bridgewater attempted a pass from the Carolina 1, looking for Robby Anderson. Jaylon Johnson broke up the pass. Tashaun Gipson Sr. ran under the ball, which was deflected into the air. He returned the ball inside the 10.

On third-and-goal from the nine, Nick Foles hit rookie Cole Kmet over the middle. Foles threw the ball between two Panthers’ defenders for the score. Chicago leads 7-0 with 11 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter.

A statement game for Mike Davis?

We’re underway! Panthers start first-and-10 at their own 10. Panthers running back Mike Davis has starred in place of the injured McCaffrey and is leading the NFL in broken tackles. He has 220 yards rushing (1 touchdown) and 206 yards receiving (2 touchdowns) in four games this season — most of those numbers piling up in his three starts.

Davis was cut by the Chicago Bears last season and picked up by Carolina late in 2019.

The inactive list is out

Biggest news is that the Panthers will be without wide receiver Curtis Samuel this week due to a knee injury. This will be the first game he has missed since early in the 208 season.

Samuel has been a go-to target for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on third downs and leads the NFL with 11 catches on third down.

Uniform combos for Panthers and Bears

Chicago is wearing white tops with blue pants while Carolina is wearing blue jerseys with white pants and blue socks.

What time do the Panthers and Bears play?

Carolina hosts Chicago at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

During the game, there will be early voting happening at the stadium.

What channel is the Panthers-Bears game on?

The game is being broadcast on FOX. It will be the most widely shown game across the country on FOX during the 1 p.m. time slot.

You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.