Panthers have unconfirmed case of COVID-19, but it won’t affect early voting at stadium

The Carolina Panthers had an unconfirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday morning, and as a result required their staff and players to work virtually, a team spokesman said.

The team will remain in intensive protocol out of an abundance of caution. It will not impact early voting at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he learned of it at 4:48 a.m.

“I told our staff, ‘hey take this time with no distractions to take the time to watch yesterday’s game, watch the weeks before, find a way to improve in the areas where we haven’t played well,” Rhule said. “Provided that we’re back in there on Wednesday, I’m hoping there will be a time for some introspection.”

The development comes as a number of teams across the NFL have had players and other team members test positive for the novel coronavirus. Last week, the Panthers found out an Atlanta Falcons player was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list just two days after the two teams played.

That player, Marlon Davidson, made contact with at least six Panthers, although none of those players tested positive through the week.

Panthers offensive lineman Tyler Larsen, who did not make contact with Davidson, was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Friday a day after he missed practice. The list is reserved for players who have tested positive or have come into close contact with a person who tested positive.

Offensive guard Michael Schoefield missed practice Thursday for an unspecified reason that was not related to an injury the same day Larsen was out. Schoefield returned to practice the next day.

The Panthers played the Bears at home on Sunday and lost 23-16. Players were tested Monday morning. They are off on Tuesday, but are allowed to get treatment.