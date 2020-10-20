The Carolina Panthers place Juston Burris, Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve list

The Carolina Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris on injured reserve after he suffered a rib injury Sunday against the Bears, according to a league source.

The Panthers later confirmed the news in a release.

Along with Burris, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was also placed on IR with a clavicle injury. He broke his left clavicle during training camp and had surgery on the injury. The wide receiver missed the first five games of the season, but was active for the Panthers’ Week 6 loss to the Bears. Kirkwood had one catch for 13 yards in the game.

He was evaluated for a concussion and cleared during the game, but also re-injured his clavicle, resulting in him being placed on injured reserve.

The Panthers filled the two players’ roster spots by signing fifth-round pick safety Kenny Robinson and undrafted offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad. Tecklenburg played for head coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and Robinson is a former XFL player.

Earlier Tuesday, the Panthers signed safety Sean Chandler off the Giants’ practice squad. Both Chandler and Robinson will give the Panthers’ depth at safety with Burris out. Tecklenburg gives the Panthers additional offensive lineman after Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield were both placed on the reserve/COVD-19 list in the past few days.

Burris suffered the injury in the third quarter while making a tackle to prevent a touchdown. He had trouble walking off the field and had to be carted to the locker room.

The safety had played well this season. Burris had a game-saving interception in the end zone in a 23-16 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Through six games this season, he has 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and the interception. When he got hurt, the Panthers subbed in undrafted rookie Sam Franklin.

For both Burris and Kirkwood, being placed on injured reserve means that they will be out for a minimum of three weeks, missing games against the Saints, Falcons and Chiefs. They will be eligible to return in Week 10 when the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Teams can take an unlimited number of players of injured reserve this season.

The Panthers also filled the four open spots on the team’s practice squad by signing cornerback Josh Hawkins, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, defensive end Greg Roberts and running back Michael Warren. Hawkins was previously with the Panthers in 2018 and had limited playing time.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Roberts played under Rhule at Baylor and was on the Packers practice squad at the beginning of the season. The four players address the areas that the Panthers have experienced injuries as of late.