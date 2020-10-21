Carolina Panthers
Panthers Tracks Podcast: How Phil Snow became the ‘Yoda’ of a young Panthers defense
The Panthers had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Chicago Bears last Sunday. They are now 3-3 after a poor offensive performance.
But can they rebound against the 3-2 Saints?
Observer reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg, who both cover the Panthers, discuss that, as well Alexander’s recent story on defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who was tasked with rebuilding a young Panthers defense.
This podcast will come out weekly. You can find this podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, TuneIn and iHeart Radio.
For background reading
+ Phil Snow is a ‘brutally honest’ Yoda who’s fixing the Panthers’ defense with rookies
+ Why Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is not surprised about the Panthers defense
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
+ Analysis: Panthers never fixed the mistakes that hurt them in win streak. It cost them
Comments