Panthers get Joey Slye back but lose another starter to COVID-19 list for Saints game

The Carolina Panthers have placed starting cornerback Rasul Douglas on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He will be unavailable for Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

The team removed kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both will be at the team’s practice Friday, which is going on as scheduled. Friday will be the first day for Slye and Scott in the team’s facility all week. The Panthers have three backup kickers — Casey Bednarski, Taylor Bertolet and Austin Parker — in COVID-19 testing all week in case Slye was unavailable.

The game against the Saints still on for 1 p.m. Sunday. Fox will televise the game.

The Panthers have now placed five players on the league’s COVID-19 list since last Friday. Offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield remain on the list.

The league’s COVID-19 list is for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Being in close contact with someone includes being within six feet of them for more than 10 minutes or having direct physical contact with an infected individual during practice.

Douglas has become one of the Panthers’ best offseason acquisitions after he was claimed off waivers from the Eagles just a week prior to the first game of the season. The team has dealt with injuries at cornerback, with third-year corner Donte Jackson dealing with turf toe and a foot injury and Eli Apple coming off injured reserve in Week 4 (foot, ankle, hamstring) and sustaining a hamstring strain in his first game back.

Rookie Troy Pride Jr. has played for Jackson throughout the season and will likely see playing time with Douglas out, in addition to Apple and nickle corner Corn Elder. Douglas has 27 tackles and six passes defended this year.

The Panthers’ secondary was already down a player after safety Juston Burris (ribs) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Undrafted rookie Sam Franklin is expected to play significant time in his place.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.