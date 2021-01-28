Observations from the Carolina Panthers’ third day of coaching Senior Bowl practice

Matt Rhule was not shy about sharing how much he wanted his staff to coach in the Senior Bowl at the conclusion of the 2020 season, despite the Carolina Panthers not necessarily being in the most prime position to coach in the game based on holding the eighth overall pick.

But a few weeks later, Rhule and his staff have wrapped up Senior Bowl practices and now are heading toward the game Saturday against a team coached by Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and his staff.

Rhule could not have been more pleased with the Panthers’ decision to participate.

“1,000%. This has been absolutely, absolutely invaluable. I’m gonna walk out here right now and I’m meeting a couple of guys to just talk with them from the other team,” Rhule said Thursday. “Just all those opportunities to visit with guys, talk with guys. ... It’s one thing to watch another coach coach them, but to hear (offensive line coach) Pat Meyer say, ‘Hey, do this, because that’s what we do in Carolina,’ and and then see the guy do it. I think is really good. Being on the field with him I think is really good. I would just say it’s been unbelievably invaluable.”

Here are some observations from Thursday at the Senior Bowl:

▪ Alabama quarterback Mac Jones put together another solid overall performance Thursday before ending his practice early with an injured ankle. He’s always the first one out on the field at practice and someone who looks like a natural leader. He had some inaccuracies, including an interception and finishing a two-minute drill with an incompletion, but it seems that his stock should go up after this week.

“I’ve been really impressed with who he is. I’ve been impressed with his character, his moxie, his swag. He’s got it all. You can see why his teammates follow him,” Rhule said. “I think he’s shown a lot of things that he can do this week.

“He’s really smart. He’s accurate, he can move his feet and slide in the pocket. For me, getting to know him, I can see why everyone raves about him and why he’s had the success that he’s had.”

Jones described Rhule as “awesome” and said he has learned a significant amount from quarterback coach Sean Ryan and assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Lombardi about what it’s like to run an NFL offense. He also noted that he was familiar with some of the Panthers’ offense as Alabama took some plays from Joe Brady and the other way around, as well.

▪ Wake Forest/Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman had another rough day. He looked uncomfortable at times and had issues with accuracy, including throwing multiple interceptions and a fumble. He acknowledged after practice that there was some rust when it came to getting back in the flow of things after opting out of Georgia due to family issues involving COVID-19.

UCF’s Richie Grant picked off Newman twice. He had a good practice and was in on multiple plays.

▪ Per multiple reports, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade. The Panthers are exploring every quarterback option this season and have interest in Watson as an option for the future. When asked about Teddy Bridgewater being the starter in 2021, Rhule had nothing new to comment on and confirmed when asked that on a global scale the team is always trying to improve at the quarterback position. At no point has anyone from the organization committed to Bridgewater when asked, and Carolina is exploring its options, including with its interest in Watson.

▪ Panthers special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn had to leave the Senior Bowl on Thursday due to personal reasons. Assistant special teams coordinator Ed Foley is taking over his responsibilities in practice and during the game. Carolina is down three other coaches due to COVID-19-related issues: offensive coordinator Joe Brady, cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and linebackers coach Mike Siravo. A diverse group of coaches is getting opportunities this week.

“Ed’s fantastic. Chase flew out today after meetings before practice and Ed handled everything on the field and then we try to get all of our coaches involved in special teams, so they’re all coaching,” Rhule said about the coaching absences.

“Yesterday in the competitive periods, I had Matt Lombardi call the plays, I had (coaching assistant) E.J. Barthel call the plays, so some young coaches getting a chance to call plays. I think it’s really good for everybody.”

▪ Rhule’s son, Bryant, was on the field Thursday and taking in practice.

▪ South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith was back participating in practice after leaving early Wednesday due to an injury.

