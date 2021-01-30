Texans’ Deshaun Watson has put in a trade request. Should the Panthers trade for him?

Less than a month after the NFL regular season came to a close, the question of what’s next for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is already the dominating story line of the offseason.

The Carolina Panthers are seriously interested in trading for the star quarterback, per sources with knowledge of the situation. Owner David Tepper is highly intrigued by the prospect of the star quarterback playing for Carolina. Watson has officially put in a trade request, per multiple reports, but the Texans would, of course, still need to take the next step and decide to trade him, something that the team said it had no interest in doing during a news conference Friday.

“We look forward for the opportunity to spend more time with (Watson) here this spring, once we get started,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. “We have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team, and his role on this team.”

Overall, the Panthers’ future at quarterback is unknown with the team not committing to Teddy Bridgewater as the starter in 2021, despite multiple opportunities to do so, and being less than pleased with his performance at the end of 2020.

The interest is real, but how does Watson to the Panthers actually look? Watson is a highly sought after player. A team wanting him is far from enough. The Observer’s Panthers beat reporters break it down.

Why does it make sense for the Panthers to trade for Watson?

Alaina Getzenberg: Well, Watson gives you a franchise quarterback that is under contract through 2025. He is a leader and among the best young quarterbacks in the league. At 25 years old, Watson has plenty of years of football ahead of him. It’s easy to see the success he would have in offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s scheme.

For the Panthers specifically, it fills a need. Bridgewater is not the future for years and years to come. Both his performance on the field in the second half of the season and the team’s lack of commitment are evidence of that.

This week at the Senior Bowl, head coach Matt Rhule spoke about how having an “elite quarterback” is a defining factor of the teams competing in next week’s Super Bowl.

Does anything stand out about Watson to you, Jonathan?

Jonathan Alexander: Definitely. I think Watson is one of the best passers in the game right now, and he’s only going to get better. Like you said, he’s only 25. There are guys like Aaron Rodgers dominating at 37. Watson lost arguably the best wide receiver in the league in DeAndre Hopkins last season.

Yet, he still had the best season of his career statistically. He threw a league-high 4,823 yards, had 33 passing touchdowns and only seven interceptions, while completing 70.2% of his passes. There are very little weaknesses to his game.

He’s also very mobile, which helps him extend plays. He’s a leader and makes other people better. Any team would love to have him.

Is there a downside?

Getzenberg: Well, the Panthers have many, many needs. Four of five starting offensive linemen from 2020 are free agents, both starting tackles and guards. After Rhule noted that a top quarterback was a common denominator on the Super Bowl teams, he next went to investing in the offensive line.

He also discussed throughout Senior Bowl week how it’s important for a young quarterback to have talent around him. Trading for Watson will take a significant amount, potentially three first-round picks and more. There’s no recent trade that truly measures up to what the haul would be for Houston. Plus, at least half of the NFL will check in with the Texans to see what the going rate is for Watson. If the Texans really do end up being forced to trade him, the price will be steep. The move would gut a team of draft picks and likely other players for years to come.

Jonathan, do you think it’s worth it?

Alexander: Part of me says “yes,” because it’s extremely hard to find a franchise quarterback. And part of me says “no,” given the potential pieces the Panthers — at least three first-rounders — will have to give up to get him.

That may prevent the Panthers from drafting the necessary pieces needed to keep him safe in the pocket.

Watson didn’t have an offensive line in front of him with the Texans last year. He was sacked 49 times in 2020. Only Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked more.

In the end, though, I think you take your chances, especially given the fact that there is no guarantee that the Panthers will find their quarterback of the future in this draft.

Should Watson want to come to Carolina?

Alexander: I think so. There’s familiarity there with new quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, who previously coached Watson with the Texans. It’s closer to his Gainesville, Georgia, hometown. The Panthers have receiver weapons in DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, if they don’t have to give up McCaffrey in a trade.

I think the thing that Watson should ask the Panthers’ staff is, “How are you going to protect me?” Keeping tackle Taylor Moton will be a start, but right now the answer seems fuzzy.

Getzenberg: One other thing to keep in mind with where Watson will decide to go is state income tax. He doesn’t have to pay any in Texas, and the Miami Dolphins may seem much more appealing when it comes to that four-year, $156 million deal because of Florida’s regulations. With a no-trade clause in his contract, he has to approve wherever he would be hypothetically traded.

The defense is also still in rebuilding mode. The timeline of the Panthers winning consistently wasn’t necessarily set up for 2021. There are other teams he may consider that are more prepared to build around him, either with the pieces on the roster or with extensive draft picks.

Alexander: My biggest question, though, is “are the Panthers attractive enough trade partners for the Texans?”

I think if I’m the Texans, I’d favor making a trade with the New York Jets or the Miami Dolphins, who both own two first-round picks each, assuming Watson is willing to go to all three teams. Whereas the Panthers hold the No. 8 pick, the Jets have the No. 2 pick and the No. 23 pick. And the Dolphins have the No. 3 pick, the No. 18 pick and a first-year quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.

I think that’s the biggest obstacle for the Panthers.

What’s next?

Getzenberg: First the Texans have to actually decide Watson is being traded and that no peace can be made with the quarterback. Then, Watson has to share all of the places he would be willing to play. No trade could be made official until the new league year begins in March.

On the Panthers side, there are plenty of options at the quarterback position. Trying for Matthew Stafford, drafting a quarterback at No. 8, moving up to draft a quarterback or moving back to do so are options. They could also draft one in a later round outside of the first-round pick. There’s a chance if they draft a quarterback, that young player will sit behind Bridgewater, at least to start.

Some of the next steps are in the Panthers’ control, but many are not. Everyone wants a player like Watson, including the Texans.