Panthers among NFL teams involved in trade talks for Lions QB Matthew Stafford

The Carolina Panthers are one of several teams involved in trade talks for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, per league sources with knowledge of the situation.

Stafford requested a trade from the Lions following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that he is expected to be traded prior to the Super Bowl next week.

Detroit selected him first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia. As the Lions’ starter, Stafford was 74-90-1 and dealt with multiple injuries during his NFL career.

Soon to be 33 years old, Stafford is likely to require a first-round pick and more in any trade. He has two years remaining on his contract and is due $20 million in 2021 and $23 million in 2022, reasonable numbers for a veteran starting quarterback. For comparison, the three-year contract the Panthers gave Teddy Bridgewater averages over $20 million per season.

The Panthers are also highly interested in quarterback Deshaun Watson, per league sources, who has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, however, Houston would prefer not to lose the star quarterback, who is currently 25-years old.

Stafford has been linked to such teams as the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, who are further along in building a well-rounded football team to win now. The Panthers, on the other hand, are in the second year of what is supposed to be a more long-term rebuild. Signing Stafford would indicate that the process is being moved more quickly.

New general manager Scott Fitterer said the Panthers would be involved “on every deal.”

“We’re going to find out where things are going, what the landscape is in the NFL,” Fitterer said.

Just over a week into his hiring, that’s already being seen in Carolina’s search for its next quarterback.