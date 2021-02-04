Panthers Tracks: Roger Goodell shares that much is still unknown about 2021 NFL season

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 28-27. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

What will the 2021 NFL season look like? How many of the practices put into place this past year will be extended for seasons to come?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual press conference news prior to the Super Bowl Thursday and was asked about a variety of topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic by a limited in-person group of reporters and a contingent taking part virtually around the world, in one of many signs that this year’s Super Bowl will look different because of the coronavirus.

Goodell even spent a few minutes socially distanced on stage with NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith prior to the NFLPA’s press availability that followed in a rare showing of unity after having to come to agreement on many topics to make this NFL season a success.

Here’s the latest on a few of the topics touched on:

▪ Offseason picture. Virtual meetings in the offseason and other new measures put in place this year will likely continue. Goodell acknowledged that teams had adapted well to learning plays and working together over the computer. Despite members of the NFLPA feeling that offseason training and extended training camp practices aren’t needed, evidenced by the success of this past season, the commissioner pointed to coaches believing they are still important.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is among the coaches who have advocated for having in-person offseason work and believes it is vital.

“Virtual is going to be part of our life for the long term. I think we learned, the coaches learned, the players learned that it was actually a very positive way to install offenses and to work in the offseason, so I think we’ll see more of that, for sure,” Goodell said. “But I also believe that our coaches feel strongly, and we’ll talk about this with the union, that there’s value in the training camp.

“There’s value in practices, there’s value in having preseason games where you can develop young players and give them the opportunity to get better as football players. The veterans may not need that as much.”

There were many aspects of the upcoming offseason and 2021 regular season that Goodell said were too early to predict and look ahead to at this point, given how much can change over the months to come.

▪ Improvements in hiring: Diversity in hiring remains a massive issue after just two minority candidates were hired as head coaches in the current cycle, including just one Black coach.

It’s not only an issue at the head coaching or general manager levels. There are only four Black offensive coordinators and a limited number of Black coaches have been given opportunities to coach quarterbacks.

Goodell largely had more of the same to say.

“We want to make the NFL, our clubs, more diverse,” Goodell said.

He went on to point to small improvements and that there have been discussions with team owners and job candidates this offseason. But, ultimately, those words ring hollow. The lack of diversity and want from the team’s owners to make a significant change is disappointing. Many teams will take advantage of the new rule put in place that awards two third-round picks to teams that have a coach or executive hired by another team, but are they replacing those jobs with diverse candidates?

The commissioner said more about it, but nothing that is new or encouraging. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching in the Super Bowl on Sunday is one of the rare staff’s with all Black coordinators, which is a great thing to see on this platform. It’s a shame that it is gaining so much attention because it is rare in this league.

▪ Vaccine: There have been plenty of discussions whether COVID-19 vaccines will be required for players and/or for fans to attend games in 2021. Goodell declined to say either way, but noted that the league is “proponents of the vaccine.”

There are many players who appear to be against getting the vaccine, based on their social media activity, including multiple Panthers.

▪ 17-game season: Will there be a 17th regular-season game played in 2021? Maybe, but it hasn’t officially been settled on yet. It is an option for the owners to implement, based on the current CBA.

“There’s still more work to be done on that, but once the game is done, we’ll turn our focus a little bit more to that,” Goodell said. “Even though we have the option, we’re going to continue to talk about this (with the NFLPA).”

▪ Salary cap. The amount the salary cap decreases in 2021 is one of the most discussed topics this offseason. The lowest it can go is the $175 million floor, based on the CBA, but Smith said he expects it to be slightly higher than that.

“Do I think we will be above the floor? I think there’s a decent chance we could be above the floor, but I’m not going to speculate any more,” Smith said.

-Alaina Getzenberg

