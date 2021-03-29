Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

The Miami Dolphins made two trades Friday that shook up the top-12 picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

For the Carolina Panthers, finding a quarterback for the long-term has become a clear goal of the offseason. With free-agent options always limited and the Deshaun Watson situation put on hold due to sexual assault allegations, this year’s draft could be the most logical solution.

But with the San Francisco 49ers taking control of the No. 3 pick, it has become increasingly evident that quarterbacks will be selected with the first three picks of the draft, and perhaps even the top four.

The general overall reaction at first was that this was bad news for the Panthers. Surely now the team will miss out on the top quarterbacks if they wait until their pick at No. 8.

But there are still plenty of options for the Panthers. Teddy Bridgewater remains on the roster, and while he is still not a long-term solution, he provides flexibility. There are other trade possibilities outside of Watson. Quarterbacks like Sam Darnold or Jimmy Garoppolo aren’t necessarily major upgrades, which makes them less likely candidates, but could be considered.

Trading up is still an option, although it is now less likely. Trading back is also on the table, especially considering new general manager Scott Fitterer’s history in Seattle of making more picks out of picks.

With the way things are shaping up, however, there will also be an opportunity to get a strong player at No. 8. Let’s look at certain scenarios based on the players teams are expected to pick with a month to go until the draft.

If four quarterbacks are selected to start the draft:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson

3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance or Justin Fields or Mac Jones

4. Atlanta Falcons: Remaining quarterback

In this situation, four quarterbacks are off the board prior to the Bengals picking at No. 5. Cincinnati (fifth overall pick), Miami (sixth) and Detroit (seventh) are unlikely to take a quarterback.

For the Panthers at No. 8, this provides an opportunity. Right now, it’s hard to see them taking a quarterback at that pick if Mac Jones is the only one still available.

But some of the top overall players in the draft could easily now fall to them due to the competition for a quarterback. Tight end Kyle Pitts from Florida, linebacker Micah Parson from Penn State or one of the class’s top tackles, Penei Sewell from Oregon or Rashawn Slater from Northwestern.

Are those franchise-changing options the Panthers are looking for? No, but they are all strong pieces to help build this team around, and building out the offensive line is a key part of any quarterback having success. Not to mention the role that Pitts could have in coordinator Joe Brady’s offense.

Based on how easy it is for Carolina to get out of Bridgewater’s contract after this season, two years with him on the team was always a possibility. Believe it or not, quarterbacks can be found in 2022.

Entering last season, who would have expected Watson to potentially be available this offseason? Maybe Russell Wilson moves on. It’s not desperation time for a team that is rebuilding, despite their strong desire to find the answer after Bridgewater. Forcing a quarterback won’t end well.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater stands in the pocket to pass as the Chicago Bears defense rushes during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The Bears defeated the Panthers 23-16. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

If the Falcons do not draft a quarterback or trade the pick away:

Assuming the Falcons do not trade their pick to another quarterback-needy team, an opportunity could present itself to the Panthers. There’s a chance, if no other team jumps ahead of Carolina at No. 8, that someone like Ohio State’s Justin Fields could now fall to No. 8.

Fields is having his Pro Day on Tuesday and Carolina is expected to have a solid contingent present to watch his workout. If he falls to the eighth pick, or possibly Trey Lance, it would be a difficult opportunity to pass up. A lot does have to happen to reach that point, but it’s not out of the question.

Thus far this offseason, the Panthers put a significant amount of focus and energy on landing Watson. That’s on pause. The top quarterbacks, Lawrence and Wilson, aren’t falling to their doorstep

To move up in the draft would take a lot, as evidenced by the 49ers’ giving up the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to move from No. 12 to No. 3. The Panthers would have to feel strongly that someone they can build around will be available wherever they move to, and as things stand now, that scenario is difficult to see play out.

No matter what, the Panthers can still get a high-value player that can help in a big way. While the team and owner David Tepper are strongly interested acquiring a quarterback, the Dolphins’ moves do not close them off from selecting one this year. They also don’t have to.