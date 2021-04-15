Podcast: Draft analyst Jordan Reid talks Darnold, the NFL draft, and sleepers to watch

On this week’s episode of Panthers Tracks Podcast, Charlotte Observer beat reporters talk with Jordan Reid, a senior draft analyst for The Draft Network.

Reid talks about some of the prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class, who he sees the Panthers selecting, and gives his thoughts on Sam Darnold and what he could do for the Panthers.

Reid, a former quarterback at N.C. Central University, also spent time on the N.C. Central’s coaching staff, before joining the Draft Network as one of its senior analysts.

Follow Reid on Twitter at @Jordan_Reid and find his work at The Draft Network.

