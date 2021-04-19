Who national draft experts believe the Panthers will pick in the 2021 NFL draft

The highest percentage of mock drafts still have the Panthers drafting quarterback Trey Lance, even after they made a trade for former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

However, the percentage of people who have the Panthers taking Lance has dropped.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, which aggregates drafts from various media sites, 25.5% of mock drafts have the Panthers picking Lance. That is down from 31% last month.

The Panthers traded for Darnold two weeks ago, with the hope he can be the quarterback of their future. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said that the move frees the Panthers up to take the best available player at No. 8. That could include a quarterback.

According to the site, 12.8% of mock drafts have the Panthers picking former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, 11.8% have the Panthers picking tight end Kyle Pitts, and 49.9% have the Panthers choosing someone else.

Here is a roundup of some national mock drafts:

ESPN: Todd McShay

▪ CB Patrick Surtain

McShay writes that Surtain is a true shutdown corner, and lists him No. 11 on his best overall prospects in the 2021 draft class.

ESPN: Mel Kiper

▪ WR Devonta Smith

Kiper writes that Smith is a “stellar route runner,” and believes his addition to the Panthers’ passing game would help them compete for one of the wild-car spots next season.

Houston Chronicle: John McClain

▪ WR Devonta Smith

McClain has the Panthers passing up on Surtain, former Northwestern offensive tackle Rayshawn Slater and Lance for Smith.

CBS Sports: Ryan Wilson

▪ OT Penei Sewell

Wilson has the Bengals picking former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Sewell falling to the Panthers. He writes that it is the best-case scenario for the Panthers and Darnold.

NFL.com: Daniel Jeremiah

▪ OT Rayshawn Slater

Jeremiah writes that he believes it will come down between an offensive tackle and a cornerback.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram: Clarence E. Hill Jr.

▪ TE Kyle Pitts

Hill has the Panthers giving Darnold an additional weapon in Pitts in this draft.

Pro Football Focus: Tommy Garrett

▪ QB Trey Lance

Garrett writes that pairing Lance and Darnold gives the Panthers a backup plan and allows them to develop Lance for the future.

The Draft Network: Benjamin Solak

▪ OT Rayshawn Slater

Solak has the Panthers trading their No. 8 pick and a sixth-round pick to the Chargers for their No. 13 pick and a third-round pick (No. 77) to get Slater.

Charlotte Observer: Jonathan M. Alexander

▪ OT Rayshawn Slater

I have Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Penei Sewell, Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase all coming off the board in that order, and the Broncos trading up one spot with the Panthers to ensure they get one of the top quarterbacks in this draft.

That allows the Panthers to take the best available option at No. 9 and fill a need at offensive tackle.

Charlotte Observer: Alaina Getzenberg

▪ OT Rayshawn Slater

Getzenberg wrote that drafting Slater would give the Panthers the opportunity to address one of their needs and protect Darnold, who was not provided much protection with the New York Jets.