Podcast: Discussing what the Panthers likely will and should do in the 2021 NFL draft

On this week’s episode of Panthers Tracks, Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg are joined by Observer columnist Scott Fowler to discuss the 2021 NFL draft and how the Panthers will approach the first round.

They also discuss who they would pick in the first round.

