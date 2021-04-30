Panthers Tracks: The polarizing pick of Jaycee Horn and what he brings to Carolina

We saw this coming.

Really, we did. Kind of. The Carolina Panthers drafting Jaycee Horn in the first round wasn’t a surprise.

Wednesday, Jonathan Alexander broke down the case for and against the Panthers taking Horn, the former star cornerback at South Carolina. Thursday morning, it was Scott Fowler explaining why to take a corner (Horn, specifically) with the pick. The surprise, though, was that he went to Carolina at No. 8 and isn’t en route to Charlotte via a trade with someone like New England.

Panthers fans were, um, having mixed emotions about the decision to draft Horn over quarterback Justin Fields, who was still on the board (and would be until the Chicago Bears took him 11th overall), along with Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II (he went to Denver at No. 9). As my dad in Big 12 country texted me as soon as the pick was made, “Who?”

Here’s a snippet of the answer to that question, as provided by our Gamecocks reporter Ben Portnoy out of The State:

He’s the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn. ... Horn started 29 games during his South Carolina tenure, including the first seven contests of the 2020 season. However, in the wake of Will Muschamp’s firing, Horn opted out of the rest of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. ... Horn wowed onlookers at South Carolina’s pro day last month with a 4.37 40-yard dash according to a university press release. His 11-foot, 1-inch broad jump was bested by only five players who competed at the 2020 NFL Combine. ... Horn was rated a four-star recruit and the No. 209 player in the 2018 class according to the 247Sports Composite coming out of Alpharetta, Georgia. He was committed to Tennessee before flipping to South Carolina after Butch Jones was fired in Knoxville.

As for what Horn brings to the table, it’s a lot.

Jonathan did a full scouting report on the former Gamecock, and what it boils down to is this: He should be a starter in Week 1, and that’s a job he’s capable of holding onto even after AJ Bouye returns from his PED-related suspension. He was only targeted 24 times last season and allowed eight catches. He’s 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and could lock down SEC receivers.

Tooting our Horn

