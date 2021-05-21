Panthers Tracks: Rookie minicamp wrap-up, options at left tackle and more

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

Carolina Panthers players are arriving in Charlotte. Practices are ramping up. Football is that much closer to being back.

Although things may seem a little far off with training camp not set to kick off for a couple of months, the team is in the full swing of offseason programs. Rookie minicamp is in the books, and Organized Team Activities will start next week.

It might seem to be a slower time on the NFL calendar, but preparations for the 2021 season are well under way.

We'll get you up to date on the latest you may have missed from this week.

ROOKIE MINICAMP WRAP-UP

Last weekend the Panthers held rookie minicamp with the newly drafted players, free agents, tryouts and certain eligible “first-year” players taking part. It was an especially important part of the offseason as the team was not able to hold an in-person event last year due to COVID-19. The practices were less of competitive periods and more instructional.

One of the players participating was former Grambling offensive lineman David Moore. Many draft experts expected him to be drafted, however, he eventually signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. He now joins former college teammate Trent Scott and the coaching staff he worked with at the Senior Bowl.

Moore has a chance to make a big impression over the next few months and land a spot on the 53-man roster.

TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES WITH COLTS

Along with the Panthers’ plans to return to Wofford College for training camp this year, the team is also looking to do other things it was unable to last year due to COVID-19.

The first preseason game of the year is against the Indianapolis Colts in early August (date and time TBD). The Panthers are currently in negotiations to practice with the Colts prior to the game for a couple of days. The team was hoping to do something similar with the Baltimore Ravens last year, however, ultimately were unable to.

LEFT TACKLE?

The left tackle position remains one of the biggest question marks on the roster. The Panthers addressed it somewhat in the draft by selecting BYU’s Brady Christensen in the third round, but last week, coach Matt Rhule referenced his ability to play four positions along the offensive line.

So, what are the options on the current roster? It’s an interesting mix of veterans and younger players. Someone like former second-round pick Greg Little could very well find himself on the wrong side of the roster cuts.

▪ Myers Park promotes former Panthers assistant to head football coach

▪ There was an update this week on the Panthers’ facility in Rock Hill with the city currently behind on some of its payments.

A May 6 email from Panthers Chief Operating Officer Mark Hart to county manager David Hudspeth asks the county to work with Rock Hill and the project developer to secure bond money that, as of that date, hadn’t come from the city. Hart cited an agreement the team has with Rock Hill and county where the city would secure $225 million in bonds for infrastructure at the team headquarters and accompanying development.

Bonds were to be issued by the end of October 2020. An agreement then pushed the date back to Feb. 26 of this year, Hart wrote, but as of the email date the bonds still hadn’t been secured.

▪ A former NFL star’s letter asked a judge to go easy on a swindler. It was a fake.

Roman Harper’s name on a letter he didn’t write? Trust us, you’ll want to read this one.

PANTHERS TRACKS PODCAST

Last week, we published a Panthers Tracks episode that featured an interview with wide receiver Brandon Zylstra. He recently established a scholarship to help Black students who aspire to go to college and have faced adversity.

Our wide-ranging conversation touched on why he started the foundation, what he has learned and his goals on the field this year. Plus, a pretty cool story about his contract that he signed this offseason.

