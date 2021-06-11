Panthers Tracks: OTAs, break-ins, new stadium, and the latest Panthers updates

Panthers Tracks newsletter McClatchy

The Panthers are wrapping up Offseason Team Activities and training camp begins in two months.

That means the 2020 season will be here before you know it.

Trivia!

1. This Hall of Fame defensive end came out of retirement in 2000 and played one year in Carolina before retiring again after the season.

2. Including interim head coaches, how many head coaches have the Panthers had in their history?

Organized Team Activities

Almost every player on the Panthers roster has participated in OTAs this month, which are voluntary. Players see it as a chance to develop chemistry before the season and learn the system.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady and defensive coordinator Phil Snow spoke with the media for the first time this offseason. Among the things Brady talked about was Christian McCaffrey’s use in 2021, and how despite his injuries last, the Panthers have no plans to use him any less.

And Snow talked about the upgrades in the secondary, and one of his problems may be getting those players on the field. It’s a good problem, nonetheless. Read more about that here.

One of the rookies participating in OTAs is long snapper Thomas Fletcher, who the Panthers drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Fletcher is the son of a former NFL long snapper. Read more on his story.

And defensive end Brian Burns, who is entering his third season with the Panthers, is hoping the additions to the defensive line will help him be dominant.

New stadium

Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nichole Tepper, announced that they were donating $500,000 to Miracle Park in Rock Hill. Tepper also revealed that he was interested in a building a stadium but wouldn’t do it alone.

The Charlotte City Council recently responded by saying they won’t be writing a blank check.

Good news for Greg Olsen

There was good news regarding Greg Olsen’s son, who was in need of a heart transplant, as his current modified heart has reached its end.

He found a donor and recently had a successful surgery.

Thomas Davis’ home broken into

Thomas Davis, the former Panthers linebacker, posted videos on Instagram earlier this week of two teens breaking into his home. They stole and wrecked one of his cars.

Police later recovered Davis’ McLauren 720S at the scene.

Trivia answers

1. Reggie White

2. Six; Dom Capers, George Seifert, John Fox, Ron Rivera, Perry Fewell, Matt Rhule