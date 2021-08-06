Carolina Panthers
Panthers Tracks: How the offense and defense looked in Week 2 of NFL training camp
There was no shortage of Panthers news this week as Carolina went through its second week of training camp.
We saw the players put on the pads for the first time. We saw fights. Players were injured. A player was cut for a bad hit and plenty of injuries. Here you will find everything you need to know from the second week of camp.
Don’t forget Panthers Fan Fest is Friday night at Bank of America Stadium.
But first let’s get today’s trivia question ...
THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES
The biggest story in this week’s camp was when safety JT Ibe hit wide receiver Keith Kirkwood in his neck area, sending him to the hospital. Here is the news story:
Panthers waive player whose shoulder-to-neck hit sent receiver to the hospital
Ibe, who was later cut, spoke to The Observer in an exclusive interview here:
‘I didn’t mean to hit him like that’: JT Ibe apologizes after Panthers camp collision
Columnist Scott Fowler gives his take on the situation and the Panthers’ decision to cut Ibe.
Panthers were right to cut Ibe, whose hit on Kirkwood was ‘completely unacceptable’
Other stories from training camp:
Offense has improved day at Panthers training camp practice, fight breaks out
Sam Darnold and the Panthers’ offense had their worst practice yet. What went wrong.
Why Panthers rookie Jaycee Horn isn’t too impressed about his big day at training camp
Who starts for the Panthers on offense? Expert projects the depth chart
Panthers injuries to key players on defense are stacking up in training camp
Stories outside of camp:
Popular Latin restaurant group is opening 2 locations at Bank of America Stadium
