Former Panthers kicker Joey Slye finds a new team

Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye (4) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Joey Slye, who the Panthers released last week, one day after missing a field goal in their final preseason game, has found a new home.

The Houston Texans added the former Panthers kicker to their practice squad, a league source confirmed.

Slye had struggled in recent weeks with the Panthers. He went made 5 of 8 field-goal attempts in three preseason games, and was 0 for 1 on extra points.

The Panthers traded for former Giants kicker Ryan Santoso a day before the final preseason game and brought him into practice to compete with Slye. Slye again struggled, missing three of his five kicks.

The final tipping point was when he missed a 49-yard field goal against the Steelers on Aug. 27. It was his only field-goal attempt of the game.

The Panthers released Slye just hours later and went with Santoso who made both of his field goals and all three of his extra points.

The Panthers originally signed Slye in 2019 to serve as a backup to Graham Gano but was thrust into the starting role after Gano was placed on the IR.

Gano returned for 2020, but the Panthers opted to go with Slye, who was known for his big leg.

Slye made 79.4% of his field-goal attempts in two seasons with the Panthers.