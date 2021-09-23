Panthers lose two key defensive backs, including star rookie to injury in Texans game

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) lines up against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP

What was once considered one of their deepest positions is suddenly becoming thinner for the Panthers.

Safety Juston Burris and rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn both suffered injuries early in the second half of their game against the Texans.

Horn’s injury was a non-contact injury as he back-pedaled on a pass play. He had to be helped off the field by two trainers and did not put any pressure on his right foot.

The Panthers drafted Horn No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL draft; he was the first defensive player taken. Cornerback A.J. Bouye was eligible to play tonight, but he was not activated for the game.

The Panthers elevated cornerback Rashaan Melvin from the practice squad in Bouye’s place.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.