Charlotte Checkers lose AHL Calder Cup Finals opener to Chicago Wolves in OT

Is Charlotte becoming a hockey town? The Checkers road to the Calder Cup might make you think so. The Charlotte Checkers will face the Chicago Wolves in the first game of the AHL's Calder Cup on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bojangles' Coliseum. The Checkers defeated the Toronto Marlies in double overtime to advance on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

The Chicago Wolves took the opening game of the Calder Cup Finals, scoring a 4-3 overtime victory Saturday night over the Charlotte Checkers.

The Wolves got their winning goal at 5:30 of overtime, on a shot by Stefan Matteau. It was his second goal of the game.

The Checkers thrilled a crowd of 8,465 – biggest ever for the franchise at Bojangles’ Coliseum – by building a 3-1 lead after one period. But the Wolves battled back, scoring twice in the second period.

Game 2 in the series will be played at 6 p.m. Sunday at the coliseum. The game will be broadcast on NHL Network.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.