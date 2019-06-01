Hockey
Charlotte Checkers lose AHL Calder Cup Finals opener to Chicago Wolves in OT
Is Charlotte becoming a hockey town? The Checkers road to the Calder Cup might make you think so.
The Chicago Wolves took the opening game of the Calder Cup Finals, scoring a 4-3 overtime victory Saturday night over the Charlotte Checkers.
The Wolves got their winning goal at 5:30 of overtime, on a shot by Stefan Matteau. It was his second goal of the game.
The Checkers thrilled a crowd of 8,465 – biggest ever for the franchise at Bojangles’ Coliseum – by building a 3-1 lead after one period. But the Wolves battled back, scoring twice in the second period.
Game 2 in the series will be played at 6 p.m. Sunday at the coliseum. The game will be broadcast on NHL Network.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments