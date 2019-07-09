AHL champion Charlotte Checkers will raise Calder Cup banner on Oct. 11

Charlotte Checkers celebrate Calder Cup with fans The Charlotte Checkers celebrate their Calder Cup Championship victory with their fans at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Monday, June 10, 2019. The Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves to claim the championship on Saturday, June 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Checkers celebrate their Calder Cup Championship victory with their fans at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Monday, June 10, 2019. The Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves to claim the championship on Saturday, June 10, 2019.

The regular-season schedule isn’t out yet, but Charlotte Checkers fans can make their plans to see the team hoist a championship banner to the rafters inside Bojangles’ Coliseum.

The Calder Cup champions said Tuesday they will open their American Hockey League home schedule on Friday, Oct. 11, against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, a night when they also will celebrate this year’s title.

Mark your calendars, we’ve got a banner to raise



— Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) July 9, 2019

The full AHL schedule will be released Wednesday afternoon, the league said.

Checkers fans should expect to see new faces next season, including a new coach. The team parted ways with Mike Vellucci last month, and hours later, he signed with Atlantic Division rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Several players from the championship team also have moved on via trade or free agency, including team captain Patrick Brown, Calvin de Haan, Aleksi Saarela and Tomas Jurco.

The Carolina Hurricanes, the Checkers’ NHL affiliate, re-signed restricted free-agent Alex Nedeljkovic, the AHL’s goaltender of the year.



