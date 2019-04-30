Wells Fargo to remain at Quail Hollow Club, but for how long?

Jason Day won the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. The tournament will remain in Charlotte through 2024. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Wells Fargo Championship, a Charlotte sports institution for nearly 20 years, will remain at Quail Hollow Club through 2024.

Wells Fargo and the PGA Tour announced a five-year extension of their partnership Tuesday at Quail Hollow. In 2021, the tournament will move for to TPC Potomac in suburban Washington when the Presidents Cup is played at Quail Hollow.

The tournament renewed a five-year sponsorship deal with Wells Fargo in 2014. It routinely sells out and has become one of the top events on the PGA Tour that’s not a major. The tournament has contributed tens of millions of dollars over the years to charity through its primary beneficiary, Teach For America.

The event has generated $12 million to $15 million in revenue for the past several years, but last year it exceeded $18 million, according to Kendall Alley, the bank’s Charlotte regional president.

The Wells Fargo will be displaced to TPC Potomac when the Presidents Cup, an international tournament that pits the U.S. against international players (minus Europe), comes to Charlotte in two years. The tournament took a similar hiatus in 2017 to Wilmington when the PGA Championship was played at Quail.