Start ‘em or sit ‘em? How to use Panthers players in fantasy football this week

If you’re a fantasy football player, you know that most critical decisions you make every week concern whether to start a particular player or to bench him.

With that in mind, welcome to a new Charlotte Observer feature, where each week we recommend whether you should start or sit certain Panther players in your own fantasy league based on matchups, injuries and who’s hot or not.

Here we go for Week 5, when Carolina plays at the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m.:

TEDDY BRIDGEWATER

The Panthers’ quarterback has quietly turned into a yardage dynamo, ranking sixth among all NFL QBs in passing yardage. He only has four total TD passes, however, which is below average for an NFL starter. Still, Bridgewater is playing the Falcons. Atlanta (0-4) allows 34.5 points per game, second-worst in the NFL to Dallas.

Verdict: Start him.

MIKE DAVIS

Since replacing the injured Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain) in the backfield in Week 3, Davis has scored a touchdown in both games, and in Week 4 had 111 total yards (84 rushing, 27 receiving). As a pass-catcher, he’s now second on the Panthers in receptions with 21, trailing only Robby Anderson. Reggie Bonnafon’s own high ankle sprain likely means more touches for Davis this week. You can’t afford not to play him.

Verdict: Start him.

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) had 84 rushing yards and a touchdown against Arizona in Week 4 and will get a lot of touches vs. Atlanta since Christian McCaffrey is out at least one more week.

DJ MOORE

Moore has been eclipsed in the first quarter of the season by Anderson as Bridgewater’s No. 1 target. He doesn’t have a touchdown yet and is averaging a modest 72 receiving yards per game. A breakout game is coming for Moore, but it’s difficult to predict which one. This one is close, and you can bench him if you have other great options. Then again, it’s the Falcons.

Verdict: Start him.

ROBBY ANDERSON

Anderson leads Carolina in receptions (28) and is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards per game at 94.3. It would be nice for Anderson to find the end zone more — he’s scored just once — but his speed might produce a long TD vs. Atlanta.

Verdict: Start him.

IAN THOMAS

The Panthers’ starting tight end scored his first touchdown of the season last week, but he has only five catches in four games. If you have former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, now in Seattle, he’s a viable fantasy starter. Not so for Thomas, who isn’t on a roster in more than 98 percent of ESPN’s fantasy football leagues.

Verdict: Sit him.

JOEY SLYE

Slye has the third-most field goals in the NFL right now, owing partly to Carolina’s red-zone troubles. He had made 16 straight field goals over the past two years until missing a 42-yarder last week. Kicking on artificial turf against a bad defense is a good formula for a kicker to score some points, and Slye’s strong leg means 50-yard-plus field goals are always a possibility. In fantasy terms, Slye is underrated.

Verdict: Start him.

Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston (33) will face Matt Ryan and Atlanta Sunday on the road.

CAROLINA DEFENSE

In reality, the Panthers’ defense has improved along with a team that has won two straight. But from a fantasy perspective, it hasn’t been the sort of improvement that scores points. Carolina still is only averaging 0.75 sacks per game — an NFL low — and Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has decimated the Panthers time and again.

Verdict: Sit them.