Once dubbed the ‘Sun God’ by Jets fans, Robby Anderson has been a star for the Panthers

A year ago, when Robby Anderson was playing for the New York Jets, he tweeted “Sun go down early not my vibe.”

He barely remembers what the tweet said, and gave no explanation for what it meant, but it resonated with Jets fans so, that the tweet went viral, and thus, they began to call him the “Sun God.”

Oftentimes, when a reporter tweets about Anderson, a Jets fan will tweet how they miss the “Sun God,” perhaps a nod to his play.

“I don’t consider myself a god, you know, no disrespect to God, or anything like that,” Anderson said Sunday, while wearing a red Nike jump suit and a white backpack. “But I don’t know why it was so serious.”

Anderson has been one of the keys to the Panthers’ success this season.

Known for stretching the field because of his speed, Anderson has done more than that. He leads the Panthers in catches and receiving yards. On Sunday, he finished with eight catches for 99 yards in the Panthers’ 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

He was 1 yard shy of his third 100-yard game. But he said that doesn’t matter as long the Panthers are winning.

Speaking of winning, Anderson is also winning over the hearts of Panthers fans, especially after a clip of him asking “what’s that bear doing?” in reference Panthers’ mascot Sir Purr went viral.

Sun go down early not my vibe — Robby Anderson (@chosen1ra) November 6, 2019

When the Panthers signed Anderson to a two-year, $20 million contract this offseason, he was expected to be the perfect complement to rising star DJ Moore. Moore was expected to be a player who could stretch the field and take it to the house on deep routes for the Panthers.

But it’s Anderson who has been the Panthers’ No. 1 wide receiver this season, and not Moore, who has played fairly well but has struggled to find a consistent connection with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Through four games this year, Anderson leads the Panthers with 28 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown. Moore is not far behind with 18 catches for 288 yards.

Anderson is quiet and has a dry sense of humor.

When a reporter asks what’s it like as an older player to play with the younger guys, Anderson, 27, said, “Damn, man. You calling me old?,’ “ adding that he was joking.

His teammates have called him unique. “Robby being Robby.”

But he has been a huge pickup for the Panthers’ offense, especially now without star player Christian McCaffrey, who is sidelined with a high ankle sprain.

“Robby, he’s just one of those guys, he comes in, he doesn’t say anything, he’s all football,” Bridgewater said. “He understands that he’s here for a reason, and he’s just been executing at a high level for us.”

Averaging 94 yards per game, Anderson is on pace to have the best season of his five-year career. He has never had a 1,000-yard season but could do that this year, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Anderson credits the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for his improved play. While being at home during the early months of the pandemic, Anderson said he reflected on his life and found out what was important for him. He said he grew as a man and it gave him peace, which is allowing him to play without any worries.

“I wake up every day, and that’s one of the things I honestly pray for, to make this my best season,” Anderson said. “Not from a personal standpoint, (but) from a winning standpoint. That’s just what I’m grinding for. What I did today, I’m trying to outdo tomorrow and the next day.”

“I think the place where I’m at mentally, and spiritually, and things like that, I’m just thankful for this opportunity from God, more than anything.”

