‘Robby being Robby’ is working so far -- and my Panthers-Falcons prediction

Robby Anderson has always been a useful receiver, but the Carolina Panthers are making him into a more complete receiver.

Anderson, who has two 100-yard receiving games and another 99-yard games in the first quarter of the season, has been Carolina’s most impressive pass-catcher so far. He should have a chance at a big day Sunday against Atlanta, too, given that the Falcons are allowing 34.5 points per game.

With the New York Jets, Anderson was first and foremost a speed guy — playing much the same role that Ted Ginn Jr. did for Carolina for several years. Anderson averaged 14.8 yards per catch in four years with the Jets. And if he wasn’t being targeted deep, he was running 40 yards downfield as a decoy, trying to clear out the middle for possession receivers.

Now, though, Anderson is averaging 13.5 yards per catch, even with the 75-yarder he had in Week 1. But his effectiveness has increased because of the way the Panthers are using him, trusting him to do more than go deep. Anderson ranks sixth in the NFL through four weeks in receiving yardage with 377.

“He can take the top off a defense easily,” Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said of Anderson Wednesday. “I think what also shows up now is him on crossing routes — catch-and-run plays against man-to-man…. Some of the big plays aren’t just shots down the field.”

Anderson has also quickly acquired a reputation for quirkiness, most notably with his “What’s that bear doing?” mic-ed up comment regarding Panthers mascot Sir Purr. The Panthers milked that one for all it was worth on social media, and Anderson was happy to play along.

Anderson’s Twitter account is also full of stream-of-consciousness thoughts like: “My eye been twitching do dat mean anything” and “If you gotta question or doubts about anybody why you keep them round?”

This is “Robby being Robby,” teammates are fond of saying. When Anderson asks a question, as wide receiver DJ Moore said: “It’s just going to be funny, because he’s just Robby.”

The Panthers picked up several key free agents in the offseason who are now starting -- quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was the most important. But Anderson’s contribution has been sterling.

Carolina Panthers rpokie safety Jeremy Chinn (21) makes a tackle against Arizona. Chinn leads the Panthers in tackles through four games with 34. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

▪ A number of the Panthers’ rookies have helped the defense, but safety Jeremy Chinn has been doing so most consistently. The fact that Chinn leads Carolina in tackles through four games, with 34, is testament to that. He certainly doesn’t have Luke Kuechly’s instincts, and maybe he never will, but his speed to the ball is similar.

▪ Prediction time. Carolina is 2-2, and a third straight win would move the Panthers into a tie for first in the NFC South with Tampa Bay (3-2).

Atlanta is 0-4. And yet I’ve seen this scenario play out so many times before. The Panthers enter Atlanta with some momentum, then leave with none. Carolina is 6-19 in its history against the Falcons when playing in Atlanta, and Matt Ryan is personally 10-2 vs. Carolina when he’s playing at home.

I misfired on the Panthers’ win over Arizona last week, picking the Panthers to lose and dropping my record this season to 3-1. That may give Carolina fans some solace, since I am picking Carolina to lose this week, too.

My pick: Atlanta 27, Carolina 23.