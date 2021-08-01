NC hurdler Keni Harrison wins silver in women’s 100 hurdles at the Summer Olympics

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, reacts after winning the women’s 100-meters hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) AP

Two hurdlers who grew up in North Carolina competed in an Olympic Games final Sunday in Tokyo, but it was another hurdler with some Carolina ties of her own who won the gold medal.

First-time Olympians Keni Harrison of Clayton and Gabbi Cunningham of Charlotte both made the 8-person final of the women’s 100 hurdles Sunday night, running only two lanes apart from each other in the biggest race of their lives.

Harrison finished second and Cunningham seventh, but they were each surpassed by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the younger sister of former UNC standout football player Robert Quinn.

Camacho-Quinn, who grew up in South Carolina but is running for Puerto Rico because that is her mother’s homeland, ran the 100 hurdles in 12.37 seconds to win the gold. Harrison won silver in 12.52 seconds, out-leaning Jamaica’s Megan Tapper, who earned the bronze (12.55). Cunningham finished in 13.01.

Keni Harrison of Clayton, N.C., ran for the U.S. Olympic team in the final of the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Petr David Josek AP

Harrison grew up in Clayton, N.C., about 20 miles southeast of Raleigh, where she was a track star for the Clayton Comets. She surprisingly didn’t make the U.S. Olympic team in 2016, but then set the world record in the event that same year at a meet in London, where she ran a 12.20. That world record still stands, as Camacho-Quinn threatened it but didn’t break it over the weekend. In college, Harrison ran for both Clemson and, later, Kentucky.

In her TV interview with NBC after the event, Harrison said: “It was just so fun coming out here and just getting a medal for my country..... Just to get a silver medal at this stage is amazing.”

Harrison also mentioned in her national TV interview that she was adopted and thanked her family for supporting her. “To be adopted, and to be raised in such a big family, and for my siblings to see the journey I’ve been doing — I hope I made them proud,” Harrison said.

Camacho-Quinn’s brother is former UNC football pass-rushing standout Robert Quinn, a 31-year-old defensive end who now plays for the Chicago Bears. They both grew up in the Charleston, S.C., area. In the Olympic semifinals, Camacho-Quinn broke the Olympic record, running a sizzling 12.26 in the semifinals (0.11 seconds faster than she went in the final) to qualify first among the final eight.

Former Mallard Creek track star Gabbi Cunningham qualified the USA Olympics team in the 100-meter hurdles for the 2021 games in Tokyo and made the event’s final. Keilen Frazier kfrazier@charlotteobserver.com

Cunningham’s world ranking in the 100 hurdles was a modest 25th entering the Olympics, so qualifying for the top-8 final was quite an achievement for the former Mallard Creek and N.C. State star. She was the lowest-ranked hurdler to make the final.

Cunningham didn’t originally qualify for the Summer Games at the Olympic Trials, but second-place finisher Brianna McNeil was allowed to race at the Trials only because she was appealing her five-year “tampering with the results management process” anti-doping suspension.

Cunningham finished fourth in the Trials, but she was moved to third when McNeil’s suspension was upheld. She and Harrison were the only two American hurdlers to make the final, as Team USA’s Christina Clemons was knocked out earlier in the event.

Harrison came into the final with a much better chance at a medal among the two N.C. hurdlers. She was ranked No. 2 in the world in the event, held the world record and, at 28, has far more international experience than the 23-year-old Cunningham.

The U.S. has traditionally been strong in the women’s 100 hurdles, even completing a 1-2-3 sweep in the event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.