Sam Darnold’s first real action as Panthers QB generates 2 TDs and some hope

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold looks to pass to a receiver during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday. Darnold threw for 162 yards and two TDs in one half of action. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sam Darnold’s first significant action as the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback Friday night provided some serious hope for a team that sure could use it.

Darnold threw his first two touchdown passes as a Panther — a 13-yarder to rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. and an 8-yarder to Robby Anderson — before a happy home crowd at Bank of America Stadium, and didn’t turn the ball over.

Playing against what was largely the Pittsburgh Steelers’ second- and third-team defense in the Panthers’ final exhibition game, Darnold quarterbacked a half-dozen drives for the Panthers in the first half and generated 17 points. His most impressive work came on his last drive, when he marched the Panthers 84 yards near the end of the second quarter for a touchdown and a 17-0 Carolina halftime lead. He exited the game after that.

Darnold’s final numbers: 19 for 25 for 162 yards, with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

Overall grade? Give Darnold a B-plus.

Darnold could have had 20 points from his offense instead of 17 if Joey Slye had made a 49-yard field goal, and he never made the sort of negative play that plagued him with the New York Jets. He moved the ball with regularity (13 first downs) and also seemed to be establishing a connection with DJ Moore, who caught six passes on six targets in the first half. Darnold also never hit on a deep ball — he never tried one, either — and made a bad decision on a third-and-2 that nearly resulted in a pick. But touchdowns on his final two drives were a fine end to his night.

Darnold started out hot, although he was throwing mostly short and safe passes as he did throughout much of the evening. On his first drive, he completed his first six throws as the Panthers moved from their own 20 to Pittsburgh’s.

Darnold showed nice arm strength early on two sideline throws to Marshall and Moore, who caught three passes on the first drive. A slant to Anderson was also on target, as Darnold got all three of his top receivers involved quickly. But he also overthrew Marshall on a 15-yard pass over the middle.

On fourth-and-2 at the Pittsburgh 20, head coach Matt Rhule decided to go for it instead of attempting a 38-yard field goal. Darnold rolled right, but the two receivers on that side of the field were closely covered, and his scrambling pass never had a chance.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold signals to a receiver before dropping back to pass during a warmup Friday before the Panthers’ preseason game against Pittsburgh. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

On Darnold’s second drive, he again moved the ball, with a beauty of a third-down pass to Moore that went for 18 yards and a five-yard scramble to get out of trouble. But the drive stalled at the Pittsburgh 34, and this time Rhule decided to try out his new kicker Ryan Santoso on a long field goal attempt. Santoso banged the ball off the right upright from 52 yards, but it took a lucky bounce and went through anyway, and Darnold had his first points as a Panther.

Darnold’s third drive began on a short field, at the Pittsburgh 25 after a Brian Burns interception. He was sacked on first down while looking deep, setting up a second-and-16 from the Steeler 31. Then came an incomplete pass and another big pass rush that resulted in what officials called an incomplete pass as Darnold desperately tried to get the ball off to save a field goal attempt.

That brought out Joey Slye for a 49-yard field goal, and he missed wide right, prompting Steve Smith on the local TV telecast to say of Slye: “Where’s my fork? Because he’s done.” That left Darnold with three points total in his first three series of the night, but things would improve.

Darnold’s first-ever Panther TD came on a short field after Pittsburgh fumbled the punt return, when the Panthers got the ball on Pittsburgh’s 15. On 2nd-and-9 from the 14, a great play call resulted in a flanker screen to Marshall with four blockers in front. The rookie wide receiver wasn’t touched until the 1 and bulled in for Darnold’s first TD pass as a Panther. It was also Carolina’s second TD in nine red-zone possessions during the preseason.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold throws at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Friday. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Then came the 84-yard drive to end the first half, which Darnold ended by throwing Anderson open in the end zone — aiming a pass just behind his former Jets receiver so that he could reach back and catch it on his back shoulder.

The third and final preseason game was the first time that Panther fans actually saw Darnold play for any real amount of time. He didn’t play in the first game and then in the second, he played only one series and threw two passes on a drive that ended with no points despite running four plays.

The Panthers had been extremely careful with him throughout the preseason, albeit not quite as careful as they were with Christian McCaffrey (who never played at all this preseason and will still need to find a rhythm with Darnold).

Darnold basically hadn’t hit the ground in practice in the four months since Carolina traded for him in April. Based on this performance, at least, that trade shows some promise.