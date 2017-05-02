Former Northwest School of the Arts student is now up against Bette Midler for a Tony Award

Charlotte native Eva Noblezada – who famously left Northwest School of the Arts to take the lead role in West End’s production of “Miss Saigon” in London – has earned her first Tony Award nomination at age 21, for Broadway’s revival of the same musical.
She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her star turn as Kim, a Vietnamese bar girl who falls in love with a departing American soldier in 1975, during the fall of Saigon to the Viet Cong.
The Tony nominations were announced Tuesday morning.
As a 17-year-old NWSA senior, Noblezada was chosen by famed West End producer Cameron Mackintosh to star in his much-vaunted revival of “Miss Saigon”; she opened it in London to raves in 2014. Noblezada followed that up by playing Eponine in Mackintosh’s London version of “Les Miserables.”
She opened “Miss Saigon” on Broadway this past winter, again to rave reviews. On Tuesday, the show also received a nomination for Best Revival of a Musical.
“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” led the field with 12 nominations, while “Hello, Dolly!” scored 10.
In the Best Actress in a Musical category, Noblezada (her name is pronounced “EE-vah KNOW-blay-ZAH-dah, by the way) has some exalted company – she’ll compete against Denée Benton (“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”), Christine Ebersole (“War Paint”), Patti LuPone (“War Paint”) and Bette Midler (“Hello, Dolly!”).
Ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, The Hollywood Reporter’s chief theater critic, David Rooney, wrote in an analysis piece on Monday: “I think newcomer Eva Noblezada deserves attention for ‘Miss Saigon,’ though if she’s rubbing shoulders in the lead-actress-in-a-musical group with royalty like Bette Midler, Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, she should just enjoy being along for the ride.”
And according to the New York Times, Midler is the heavy favorite. “The reviews were nearly unanimous in their praise” for Midler, theater reporter Michael Paulson wrote, “despite some concerns about the quality of her singing voice; audiences have been worshipful and are paying top dollar to see her (premium seats are being sold for $748).”
In a 2016 interview with the Observer, Noblezada said she had foregone her high school diploma to pursue her theatrical dreams, leaving NWSA a few months shy of graduation to do “Miss Saigon” in London – where she would go on to win the prize for Best Actress in a Musical from Whatsonstage.com.
“My parents knew this was what I wanted to do,” she said. “They had (accepted) the idea that I might not want to go to college and spend tens of thousands of dollars to learn the repertoire every other musical student has. I told my father that at 14. I said, “What if I want to go to New York after high school and be a waitress and audition and scrape along until I get something?’ ”
The Tony Awards ceremony is set for Sunday, June 11, at Radio City Musical Hall in New York City. Actor Kevin Spacey will host the CBS telecast.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments