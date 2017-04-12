Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | April 14-20

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Thursday
Examine the issue of police-involved shootings through the experience of law enforcement, as the Levine Museum of the New South presents a screening of documentary “Officer Involved” and a discussion with its director and local police officers. “Officer Involved” is a feature-length documentary detailing the experiences of American police officers involved in on-duty shootings and the aftermath of events as told through their first-hand perspectives. Following the screening, director and producer P.W. Shaver will moderate a discussion with local Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers. A reception starts at 5:30 p.m. at the museum, and the screening is at 6:30 p.m. next door at ImaginOn: The Joe & Joan Martin Center. $10 per person; $5 for students. Tickets at the door or museumofthenewsouth.org. – CB
Friday
▪ Kick off the weekend with the FreeMoreWest 5K on the Greenway, which features a run along the edge of uptown followed by a post-race party featuring multiple beer trucks. Start time is 6 p.m. FreeMoreWest, by the way, takes its name from the area around Freedom Drive and Morehead Street in Charlotte’s West Side. Proceeds from the event will benefit Classroom Central, which collects and distributes school supplies to students living in poverty. Details: freemorewest5k.racesonline.com. – TJ
▪ Steven Dietz, Allison Gregory and Michael Korner have made a musical from P.D. Eastman’s book about dogs who like to zoom around – especially to parties – and it’s now being staged by Children’s Theatre of Charlotte. “Go, Dog. Go!” will be performed at McColl Family Theatre in ImaginOn at 7:30 p.m., with additional showtimes Saturday and April 22-23. For ages 4 and older. www.ctcharlotte.org. – LT
Saturday
▪ Classical music has long looked down its opera glasses at rock n’ roll, but the Rocktopia concert (7:30 p.m. at Ovens Auditorium) attempts to bridge classical and classic rock. With five vocalists and five musicians – and arrangements that blend composers and rock bands – Rocktopia is the place where U2 meets Handel, Mozart can be heard alongside Heart, and Rachmaninoff is right at home next to Pink Floyd. – CD
▪ Girls and boys, start your engines: For the third straight year, the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Easter Egg 400 will fire up kids beginning at 8 a.m. with a morning that includes Easter Bingo, crafts, a bean bag toss, an egg roll contest, a bunny petting zoo, face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and an Easter parade. The hunt gets underway at 10:15 a.m. with one heat for kids 4 and younger and another for ages 5-12. After it’s over, there’ll be a screening of the 25-minute movie “Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade.” Admission is $8 ($18 VIP tickets include breakfast and other amenities). www.nascarhall.com/events/easter-egg-400. – TJ
Sunday
▪ Carowinds’ Easter Eggstravaganza offers opportunities for kids to get their photo taken with Eggward the Easter Bunny and Snoopy the Easter Beagle, along with holiday activities, crafts and entertainment. Plus, an Easter brunch will be served from 1-4 p.m. in the Grove Pavilion; the menu includes glazed ham, prime rib, smoked turkey, and more breakfast-y items, too (raspberry cream cheese French toast, scrambled egg over cheddar roasted potato casserole, etc.). Cost for that is $24.99 per person, on top of the regular park admission. www.carowinds.com. – TJ
Monday
▪ The second annual weeklong Charlotte Jazz Festival kicks off Monday, at uptown’s Levine Center for the Arts and Romare Bearden Park. Wynton Marsalis returns with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and other highlights include the Herlin Riley Quintet, Rene Marie, a celebration of Dizzy Gillespie, Joe McBride’s Ray Charles tribute and more, plus an array of free events (lunch hour jazz, happy hour jazz, late night jams, “junior jazz club” among them). There’s also the Loonis McGlohon Young Jazz Artist Competition. CharlotteJazzFestival.com.
▪ Now in their mid-50s, the perennially youthful Red Hot Chili Peppers will lean heavily on its Danger Mouse-produced 11th album “The Getaway” during its Spectrum Center concert (which starts at 8 p.m.). With a 34-year-history, there will definitely be omissions, but the quartet switches the set list up night after night to keep fans guessing. Arrive early for the theatrical pop-metal trio Babymetal, which pairs a Japanese teen idol girl group with a Trans-Siberian-style hard-rock orchestra. – CD
Thursday, April 20
▪ The Charlotte Wine & Food Weekend, the every-other-year wine celebration, kicks off with restaurant wine dinners Thursday and the Big Bottles & Blues event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at LaCa Projects, 1429 Bryant St. This time, BB&B will be a casual wine and food tasting with wine and beer, food bites by local chefs, a silent and a live auction. Tickets are $125; $75 for people younger than 35. Proceeds go to five childrens’ charities. Details: charlottewineandfood.org. – KP
▪ The 24 Foundation’s fourth annual Pink to Drink will fill Southside Drive in Lower South End from 6-9 p.m. It happens all at once at Sugar Creek Brewing Company, Broken Spoke and Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. For $35, you get live music, beer, and barbecue and brats from ROOTS Catering. Proceeds benefit the 24 Foundation and 24 Hours of Booty, the big cancer fundraiser in July. Details and ticket sales: Pinktodrinkclt on Facebook.com. – KP
Next Friday
▪ Don’t ask us why Wine & Tapas Week is actually 10 days. Maybe it’s like tapas – it takes longer to eat your fill. But Charlotte’s newest event pairs a long lineup of local restaurants that will feature two glasses of wine and two tapas for $30 or $35. Get the full list of restaurants and menus and make reservations at www.charlottewinetapasweek.com. – KP
