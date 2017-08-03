Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Aug. 3-11

What is there to do in Charlotte this weekend? Here’s our experts’ picks on everything from entertainment – movies to music to theater – to food and wine, beer and restaurants. And shopping, of course...
Friday
▪ Join Fan Fest to see the Carolina Panthers make their first appearance of the 2017 season at Bank of America Stadium. The gates will open at 6 p.m. with performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew. Practice begins at 7:30 p.m. Stick around for fireworks and a laser show, too. $5 admission for a reserved ticket (through Ticketmaster). Proceeds benefit Carolina Panthers Charities. – KT
▪ Kidz Bop’s “Best Time Ever” tour hits Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre with brand-new songs, choreography and set design. The Kidz Bop Kids have been named Billboard Magazine’s “No. 1 Kids’ Artist” for the past seven years by cranking out cleaned-up covers of pop’s biggest hits. The concert even has a kid-friendly start time: 6 p.m. – TJ
▪ Check out 17 films (all with local connections) over two nights and raise money for rare pediatric cancer research at the Joedance Film Festival Friday and Saturday in uptown’s Fourth Ward. Of special note: Scary “Here Alone” won the audience award at the Tribeca Film Festival last year; filmmakers will be on hand to talk; hot dogs and cash bar; and we’re told the Joedance event usually sells out, so check for tickets now. $25 per night; joedance.org. – HS
▪ The Charlotte Knights have another home-stand at BB&T Ballpark this weekend, this time against the Gwinnett Braves. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 5:05 p.m. Sunday. There’ll be fireworks, as per usual, after the Friday-night game. – TJ
▪ Taste of the World, East Charlotte’s annual tour of locally owned, mostly international restaurants, doesn’t happen until Oct. 4. But tickets are on sale now, and they sell out quickly, so you need to get on it. Tickets are $49 and include stops at three restaurants and a reception at the Charlotte Museum of History. Get tickets and details at charlotteeast.com. – KP
▪ This is the last month of the summer to catch the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Sounds on the Square events. These free Friday-night concerts, which start at 7 p.m., feature different performers and musical styles each week, from hip-hop to country rock to jazz. This week: A singalong to the cast recording of “Hamilton,” the hit Broadway musical. – TJ
Saturday
▪ Jukebox heroes Foreigner hit the stage at PNC Music Pavilion with fellow classic-rock stalwart Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. Cool side note: Foreigner will donate $500 to the choir for appearing with the band, and the choir will sell Foreigner CDs at the concert to raise money for Foreigner’s charity partner, The Grammy Foundation. The show starts at 7 p.m. – CD
▪ Minecraft is the second-best-selling standalone video game of all time, outranked only by Tetris, so you shouldn’t be too surprised that there’s a convention devoted entirely to its fans. The two-day event is called Minefaire, and it invites fans to arrive in costume to join gaming tournaments, learn from Minecraft experts, meet their favorite Minecraft YouTube stars and enjoy 150,000 square feet of hands-on attractions. The fun runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both weekend days at the Charlotte Convention Center. Tickets start at $49. – TJ
▪ Legion Brewing (1906 Commonwealth Ave.) hosts the second annual Friends and Beerfest: IPA Edition, which will feature IPA samples from more than 25 Charlotte-area breweries from 4-8 p.m. Roots Catering will provide the food and Two Scoops Creamery will provide the sweet treats, both available for purchase. Don’t miss the live music by The Goodnight Brothers and The Bloodworth Project, either. $15 per person (tickets are available via www.eventbrite.com). A portion of proceeds will support Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation. – KT
▪ Meet Charlotte-based photographer Andy McMillan at SOCO Gallery at noon, where he’ll converse with novelist Jeff Jackson about his work and practice, which is highly influenced by music and literature. McMillan first caught our eye during his 2014 artist residency at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation, with intimate portraits of strangers found via craigslist. Looking forward to seeing what he does next! – GC
▪ If you take an unopened 24-pack of bottled water to any Firehouse Subs location today, you get a free medium sub as part of the sixth annual H2O for Heroes drive. The water is donated to first responders and community support groups, who get it to people who are in danger of heat-related illnesses. – KP
▪ Popsicle Fest at Rooftop 210 in the Epicentre isn’t kids’ stuff: They’re turning cocktails into popsicles from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40 and proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. – KP
Monday
▪ In case you snagged tickets to the PGA Championship, congratulations! And if you didn’t, don’t forget: Monday and Tuesday practice round tickets are still available. – KT
Tuesday
▪ Tuscany’s Brunello di Montalcino is one of the world’s greatest wines, and you’ve got a chance to learn more at Foxcroft Wine Co. in South Park at 7 p.m., with a showdown featuring eight wines from the four corners of the Montalcino zone. Yes, there’s food paired with each. It’s $75 and you need a reservation. Call 704-365-6550. – KP
Thursday
▪ The Major Rager rock show, with a golf-centric concert brand, comes to Charlotte’s Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall and features Umphrey’s McGee with Moon Taxi. The show will benefit the Charlotte Symphony during the PGA Golf Championship Week. Hosted by Friends With Benefits Productions and Jonathan Swope Productions, the 5-11 p.m. event will include product vendors and food and drink vendors. $30 general admission. Details: www.themajorrager.com. – KT
▪ Take your weekday run off-road with the River Jam Run: Race Edition, an evening trail race featuring 5K(ish) and 10K(ish) distances. Awards will be given to the winners of each race, and participants and cheerleaders can hang out and enjoy live music at the River Jam concert series post-race. 6:30 p.m. is the start time, and registration costs $15 in advance, $20 on race day. Details: www.usnwc.org. – TJ
