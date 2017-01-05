The 10 Charlotte shows you’d be silly not to consider in 2017

2:12 Snowy forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather Pause

0:38 CMPD continues investigation of teen shooting death

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

0:22 Snow flurries in Ballantyne

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

1:31 Panthers pack up Monday

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions