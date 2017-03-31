Hornets dance team’s Swimsuit Fashion Show is this weekend

I’m just going to leave this right here for whomever the target audience might be for something like this, but:
The Honey Bees – the official dance team of the Charlotte Hornets – will host and star in their 2017 Swimsuit Fashion Show on Saturday night at Rooftop 210, an open-air nightclub located on the upper-most level of uptown’s EpiCentre.
The annual spring event is being pitched as a “one-of-a-kind fashion show,” during which 19 dancers will “show off the best bikini styles of 2017 as they walk the runway.”
Doors are set to open at 9 p.m., although if you get there then and you’re not interested in the Final Four, expect to stand around waiting awhile for the show; North Carolina tips off against Oregon at 8:49 p.m. and not even NBA cheerleaders in skimpy swimsuits will be able to tear fans away from that game – which is probably why the Honey Bees have hinted they won’t take the stage until after the final buzzer:
Saturday night! @rooftop210 is showing both college basketball games before we take the runway for our annual swimsuit fashion show. += pic.twitter.com/bXo6bVVMF5— The Honey Bees (@thehoneybees) March 29, 2017
Admission is free; anyone interested just needs to RSVP by clicking on the green “Tickets” button found via this link. There are also VIP tables available for $600; they seat 8-10 people and come with two bottles. This is a 21-and-older event, and is scheduled to last until 2 a.m.
Here’s a full-screen version of the video from the above tweet:
And here are the promos the Honey Bees have posted on their Instagram page:
I shadowed the Honey Bees during the Hornets’ home opener last fall, and if you want you can read that column by clicking here. Or, if you just want to watch the short video I put together that night, it’s right here:
Finally, on the subject of swimsuit models, click here to read a story I published earlier this week about the most famous swimsuit model ever to come out of the Charlotte area. Hint: She’s named after a New York City borough.
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments