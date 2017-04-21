Latest News

April 21, 2017 4:38 PM

CMPD officer won’t face internal discipline in fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

By Fred Clasen-Kelly

frkelly@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has determined that an officer followed proper procedures when he fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott last fall and will not be disciplined, according to documents the Observer obtained Friday.

Officer Brentley Vinson was justified in killing Scott during a confrontation outside a University City apartment complex Sept. 20, says a letter the department sent to Scott’s widow.

Following Scott’s death, riots and street demonstrations roiled Charlotte, prompted dozens of arrests and pushed Gov. Pat McCrory to declare a state of emergency. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray previously ruled that the shooting was legally justified and that Vinson would not face criminal charges.

CMPD’s decision means that an internal review has found that Vinson shouldn’t face termination, suspension or other severe discipline.

An attorney for Scott’s family criticized CMPD, saying the decision shows, “it’s darn near impossible to objectively investigate yourself.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

Fred Clasen-Kelly: 704-358-5027, @FrederickClasen

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Chris Mumma on Mark Carver's bid for new trial

Chris Mumma on Mark Carver's bid for new trial 1:13

Chris Mumma on Mark Carver's bid for new trial
Woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI death 1:27

Woman sentenced to 12-15 years in DUI death
Immigrant community releases 'list of demands' for city 2:07

Immigrant community releases 'list of demands' for city

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos