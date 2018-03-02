NASCAR | Kyle Petty’s scenic charity motorcycle ride will be closer to you than ever

Kyle Petty leads his Victory Junction charity ride into Texas Motor Speedway in 2012. More than 175 riders traveled over 2,500 miles from Napa, Calif., to finish at the speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Petty has a new route for his longtime charity motorcycle ride this spring. For the first time in more than seven years, 225 riders will travel the East Coast on the ride’s 24th-anniversary trek. Max Faulkner Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner