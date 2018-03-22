Two Charlotte brothers indicted for conspiracy, attempted murder of a mail carrier

A federal grand jury has indicted two brothers for trying to kill a Charlotte postal carrier as he delivered mail last summer.
The postal worker, Edward Douglas McDaniels, was seriously hurt after being shot on Archer Avenue on Aug. 3. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information in the case.
The grand jury on Wednesday indicted Rashawn Donnell Williams, 29, and Dion Lamar Williams, 27, in the case. Both men were charged with conspiracy to murder a federal employee, attempted murder of a federal employee and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
The brothers are in custody. If convicted, they face maximum penalties of life in prison for the conspiracy charge, 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for attempted murder and 10 years for discharging a firearm. Rashawn Williams was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.
“Protecting the employees of the United States Postal Service is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service," David McGinnis, inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Charlotte, said in a statement. "When someone attempts to take the life of one of our employees, we stop at nothing to identify those responsible. We extend our appreciation to all our local, state and federal partners that assisted in the investigation.”
The indictment says Dion Williams and Rashawn Williams went to a Days Inn on Sunset Road, where Rashawn Williams got a .44-caliber revolver. They then went to Archer Avenue to find McDaniel and Rashawn Williams shot him, it states.
Police said McDaniel, a grandfather, had gotten into an argument before he was shot several times, WBTV reported at the time. The indictment does not state a motive for the shooting.
“My father was gunned down in a senseless act of violence,” his son, Jeff McDaniel, told the station. "Imagine yourself in this situation."
