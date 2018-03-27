WCCB news anchor Terrance Bates headed back on air after wife drops assault charge

A charge of misdemeanor assault on a female against WCCB-TV morning news anchor Terrance Bates was dismissed on Monday in District Court in Mecklenburg County because his wife recanted her allegations.
Jim White, the general manager for the station (Channel 18, Charlotte's The CW affiliate), said Bates will be back on the air Wednesday morning. He has not appeared on camera for the past three weeks.
Bates, 44, was arrested on March 6 and spent 24 hours in jail after Tamara Bates, 44, alleged that he choked her and threw her to the ground while the couple was arguing. Police said she was treated for bruises and scratches at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital and released.
According to the dismissal notice, Tamara Bates met with a county prosecutor last Friday and said that she was untruthful in her report to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. She had initially filed a temporary restraining order against her husband, but signed paperwork dismissing that order on March 13.
"Due to the victim's characterization of her prior statement as being untruthful, combined with a lack of physical evidence in this case, there is insufficient evidence to proceed in this case," the dismissal notice said.
White, WCCB's GM, declined to comment beyond confirming Terrance Bates's return to the anchor chair. Calls to Terrance Bates and Tamara Bates were not returned.
However, in an email to the Observer, Terrance Bates's attorney Reggie McKnight wrote: "Mr. Bates and the Bates family would like to thank those who have supported them through this challenging time. Now that all the facts and circumstances have been explored by the authorities the family is relieved the appropriate resolution has been reached."
