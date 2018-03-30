Dilworth Cajun restaurant closes a year after opening

Opened with fanfare a year ago at the busy intersection of South and East boulevards, Wu's Cajun Seafood apparently closed quietly Friday, with a sign posted that the restaurant has closed.

With a menu designed by local chef Troy Gagliardo, the restaurant was one of several owned by the Bottle Cap Group, which also includes Ink & Ivy, Hot Taco, Brazwell's Pub, and Whiskey Warehouse. The group also owns several restaurants in Greenville, S.C., including a second location of Wu's.

Reached Friday afternoon, Morgan Conroy with Bottle Cap Group said that the company plans to announce a new plan for the building next week. She couldn't reveal the new plans because the name and logo are still being finished.

"I think it will be spectacular for South End," she said.

The company announced the closing with a post on Instagram.





Despite the high-traffic location on the edge of Dilworth and uptown, the site has had several restaurants lately. After being Vinnie's for many years, it also was briefly the location of Nan & Byron's, a farm-to-table restaurant, before becoming Wu's, with a Chinese/Cajun mashup, last spring.

