Babushka's served both a summer and winter version of the popular Russian beet soup, borscht. Kathleen Purvis

Popular spot for borscht and Russian dishes closes

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

March 30, 2018 03:14 PM

Babushka's Pierogi, a small cafe at 8700 Pineville-Matthews Highway, announced that it will close Saturday.

A family member who answered the phone Friday said that the restaurant was closing for personal reasons and had no plans to reopen.

With summer and winter versions of borscht, Russian and Polish specialties like pierogies, blintzes and samsa, the family-owned cafe also had a small selection of Russian and Eastern European groceries, including a fiery version of Russian mustard. It also served unusual dishes like a multi-layered walnut cake and blueberry-filled pierogies with ice cream.



Kathleen Purvis; 704-358-5236.



